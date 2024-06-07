New Minecraft 1.21 potions are more beneficial for hostile mobs than for players

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang introduced loads of new features. With it, the studio has also added four new status effects that can be applied through four new potions. Players can either create them using new and existing blocks and items or find them in the new trial chambers structure. While they are negative potions that harm players, they will not be the most useful to players.

Instead, hostile mobs will get more use out of these potions in their fight with players.

Minecraft 1.21 new potions act against players and help hostile mobs

All four new potions in Minecraft 1.21 have negative effects

The Minecraft 1.21 update introduces four new potions and status effects: Infestation, Oozing, Weaving, and Wind Charging.

Infestation can be brewed by combining an awkward potion and stone block. Oozing can be brewed by combining an awkward potion and slime block. Weaving can be brewed by combining an awkward potion and cobweb. Finally, Wind Charging can be brewed by combining awkward potion and breeze rods.

The infestation effect creates a 10% chance of silverfish spawning out of an affected entity. The oozing effect creates two slimes when an affected entity dies. The weaving effect creates two to three cobwebs when the affected entity dies. Finally, the charged effect creates a burst of air when the affected entity dies.

These four new potions can either be brewed by the player, or an ominous trial spawner can throw them when it detects a player.

By their description, it is safe to say that all these potions have negative effects and will harm players. However, they are quite different from existing negative potions.

New negative potions are not really useful against entities in Minecraft

Most negative potions harm players but also deal some kind of damage to hostile entities when thrown toward them. However, the four new potions and status effects introduced in Minecraft 1.21 are not only harmful but will continue to negatively affect the player even if they are thrown towards hostile mobs.

For example, the infestation and oozing potions will spawn silverfish and slimes that will also start attacking the player since the former are hostile. Furthermore, weaving and wind-charged potions will create cobwebs and bursts of wind that will hamper players' movements while fighting. The cobwebs from the effect will not even affect non-player entities.

The only place in which these potions will have any use is in a multiplayer world. Players can throw these kinds of potions to further annoy their opponents with negative status effects that will act as a distraction.

In conclusion, the four new potions and their status effects are not too useful in singleplayer worlds, since the effects themselves will hurt players.

