Agent commands in Minecraft Education Edition: All you need to know

Minecraft doesn't have any NPCs. However, that isn't the case in Minecraft Education Edition. NPCs, commonly known as agents, serve as an educational tool to teach players about coding.

They can be coded by the players and can serve a ton of different functions. Here's everything one needs to know about agents, their commands and more.

Complete guide to agents in Minecraft Education Edition

In Minecraft Education Edition, an agent is used with Code Connection for Minecraft/Code Builder (a Minecraft Education Edition lesson) and can be modified by a visual programming language, which helps to teach about coding.

The agent will have its own inventory (it can hold up to 27 items), which can be controlled by commands that the player programs it to use. It can also be edited directly by a GUI that one can access in-game, in any dimension.

The following commands can be used for the agent:

attack <direction>

destroy <direction>

drop <int:slotNum> <int:quantity> <direction>

drop all <direction>

move <direction>

turn <turnDirection>

inspect <direction>

inspect data <direction>

detect <direction>

detectredstone <direction>

transfer <int:srcSlotNum> <int:quantity> <int:dstSlotNum>

create agent

remove agent

teleport to player

teleport to location facing direction

collect <string:item>

till <direction>

place <int:slotNum> <direction>

place on move<int:slotNum> <true/false>

get item count <int:slotNum>

get item space <int:slotNum>

get item detail <int:slotNum>

Agents can be customized by look, name and so much more, but commands are the key to unlocking them. Commands will make them do the tasks or activities that players want, which is effectively the same as coding an NPC in a game.

Even though this is a Minecraft Education Edition feature, Bedrock players can access it as well. They have the option to create a new (Creative) world with Education features toggled on. An existing world cannot be turned into Education Edition.

This means that even from a console (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or even mobile), players can use these commands and code an NPC into Minecraft!

