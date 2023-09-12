Best way to get villagers in Minecraft 1.20

When players first enter a new world in Minecraft 1.20, they are greeted with all kinds of mobs, including farm animals like pigs, chickens, horses, sheep, and cows. However, there are many unique mobs present in the world as well, one of which is a villager. These are passive mobs that can trade various kinds of items and blocks with players; hence, they are considered highly profitable.

Those new to the game might face some difficulty finding these human-like entities. Here are a few ways to find and capture them.

A few ways to get villagers in Minecraft 1.20

Villagers in villages

Villages are the perfect location to find villagers in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang Studios)

In most cases, players will find villagers in their respective villages, peaceful settlements that generate in various biomes like plains, deserts, snowy taiga, and savanna. Villages are home to villagers. Hence, many of them are found here.

Villages are randomly generated whenever a chunk loads a biome in which these structures are present. This is why the best way to find villages is to roam the world and find biomes that commonly generate villages.

Villagers in igloos

Regular and zombie cleric villagers can be found in igloos in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Igloos are small structures that are generated in cold and snowy biomes like snowy taiga and frozen oceans. Though they look cozy and simple on the surface, some may have a secret basement that can be entered by removing the carpet and finding a trapdoor on the floor.

Once players head down, they will come across a stony room where a cleric villager and a zombie cleric villager are locked behind bars. This is another method to obtain a villager, particularly one who is employed as a cleric. Of course, this is not the best way to find them since igloos are rare and only have two villagers.

Curing zombie villagers

Zombie villagers can be cured using a potion of weakness and a golden apple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, players may also find zombie villagers in the world. Apart from one found underneath an igloo, they can spawn in dark areas, like regular hostile mobs. Since they are zombies, they will be hostile towards players.

However, there is a clever trick to cure them using golden apples and a potion of weakness. Players will have to throw a splash potion of weakness onto the zombified villagers and then feed them a golden apple. This will start the curing process, which can take anywhere from a minute and 40 seconds to five minutes, determined randomly by the game.

Once cured, the villager will return to their normal state and even offer discounts on trades to the player who cured them.

Breeding villagers

Villagers breeding with each other in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players have two villagers, they can breed to produce more of them. To do this, players need to offer four loaves of bread to each villager, have three beds ready for them and their baby, and ensure that all this is done during the daytime.