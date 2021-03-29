Boats are by far one of Minecraft's most useful forms of transportation. They allow the player to freely travel the oceans at a quick pace and extremely fast over land.

Players are likely to use boats in every single Minecraft playthrough as they save hours of traveling by foot. While boats have been around for a very long time, some players may not know everything there is to know.

Boats in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Boat Facts

Shown: A beautiful shot of a Boat... (Image via Minecraft)

Boats are the most efficient way to travel across the waters of Minecraft.

Their base speed is quite fast on its own, but players can "sprint" in the boat, which looks like it increases the speed. However, this is a placebo, as the sprint button only raises the FOV of the player.

Each boat can carry up to two entities, whether that be mobs or players. If a player wants to pick up a mob in their boat, they can do so by driving into it. Master-level Fishermen will always offer to buy a boat for an emerald, which is a straightforward way for players to acquire emeralds.

Land Travel

Shown: A Blue Ice Railway (Image via Minecraft)

Ironically, boats are also the best way to travel by land.

By using Blue Ice or Frosted Ice, players can travel at an unbelievably fast speed while driving a boat on top of it. This is the most efficient way to travel on land, but the most challenging part is acquiring all of the ice.

The best way to obtain Blue Ice is from Deep Frozen Oceans, where players can mine giant icebergs with a Silk Touch pickaxe. Players can also place a boat inside a minecart, allowing the player to drive it at the same speed as powered rails, except they don't need them.

