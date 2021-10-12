Emotes in Minecraft Bedrock: All you need to know 

Like many games, Minecraft has adopted the emote feature. Players in Minecraft worlds can now do certain emotes whenever they want. Emotes can provide a splash of creativity to a game, justifying their popularity.

Here's what players need to know about emotes in Minecraft.

Emoting in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Complete guide

Minecraft players can get emotes through a variety of ways, but even for beginners, there are a couple of default ones. The following emotes are completely free:

Wave

Simple Clap

Over There

Minecraft News @beta_mcpe1 Emotes will be arriving in the 1.16 Update for Minecraft Bedrock. The first Emote available is the “Wave” Emote & can be enabled in the Character Creator! Emotes will be arriving in the 1.16 Update for Minecraft Bedrock. The first Emote available is the “Wave” Emote & can be enabled in the Character Creator! https://t.co/tRFRSx6Mdb

Others can be unlocked through various achievements and activities in Minecraft.

The Hammer – Unlocked by completing the Acquire Hardware Achievement. This achievement is earned by smelting an iron ingot in a furnace.

Diamonds To You! – Unlocked by completing the Diamonds to You! Achievement. This achievement is earned by throwing diamonds to another player.

The Pickaxe – Unlocked by completing the Adventuring Time Achievement. This achievement are unlocked by exploring 17 different biomes.

As the game progresses, more emotes will become available. Mojang plans to continue introducing new ones, with most of them probably attached to achievements as well. Currently, there aren't any purchasable emotes.

The selector screen allows players to choose what emote to perform. (Image via Mojang)

In order to use an emote, players can simply click the letter B on PC or use the left button on the D-pad for Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. This will bring up the emote menu.

Players can then select one and press the corresponding button. The character will then perform the emote until it is interrupted or finished.

RafatAr32 @Ar32Rafat I got the new wave emote!!!! You need to turn on your internet then go to your Minecraft, go to your profile, select the emote section, select a slot for the wave emote and done. Enjoy!!! 😱😱😱🙌🙌😍❤😉👍✌👌👀👀 I got the new wave emote!!!! You need to turn on your internet then go to your Minecraft, go to your profile, select the emote section, select a slot for the wave emote and done. Enjoy!!! 😱😱😱🙌🙌😍❤😉👍✌👌👀👀 https://t.co/0HhFCuqSav

Players can emote at any time by following these steps. Emoting doesn't provide any advantages, but it is a fun and creative addition to the game.

