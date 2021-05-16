Everything you need to know about iD Tech's Minecraft Summer Camp

Although proper summer camps may not open this year due to Covid-19, Minecraft fans are in luck. iD Tech is providing remote, in-person coding courses that use the sandbox-type game to build technology skills.

Typically, kids and teens play Minecraft at home with no ultimate goal in mind. Sure, they're building empires and farming mobs, but they're not using the game to develop critical thinking skills.

iD Tech's Minecraft Summer Camp helps beginner and advanced level students apply critical thinking skills to the endless in-game possibilities. It allows younger players to work on creating storylines, themes, dialog, and characters with objectives and goals. Experienced and older players can further develop coding, modding, game design and development skills within the game.

Needless to say, this summer camp (and their additional spring programs) is perfect for Minecraft fans, both young and teenage, that want to apply their knowledge and love for the game into something more.

Studies have shown recently that an interest in Minecraft can benefit students studying technology. Minecraft is not only a majorly enjoyable sandbox game, but it's becoming an educational tool as well. It's become a vessel for engaging kids in different STEM fields such as coding, video game design, development,etc.

Interested parties can learn more about iD Tech's Minecraft Summer Camp here

Where is the Minecraft Camp held?

(Image via Camp Rooster)

There are both remote and in-person options for campers. While it's encouraged to be there in-person, it isn't required to do so for the full experience. iD Tech's Minecraft Summer Camp is being held at the following locations:

Atlanta, GA: Emory University

Austin, TX: St. Edward's

Chicago, IL: Loyola University Chicago

Dallas, TX: University of Texas at Dallas

Houston, TX: Rice

Irvine, CA: UC Irvine

New York, NY: New York University

Pasadena, CA: Caltech

Philadelphia, PA: UPenn

Portland, OR: Lewis & Clark College

San Antonio, TX: Trinity University

Santa Clara, CA: Santa Clara University

Seattle, WA: UW Seattle

Singapore: National University of Singapore

Stanford, CA: Stanford

St. Louis, MO: Washington University

St. Paul, MN: Macalester

Washington, DC: American University

What kinds of courses are offered?

(Image via iD Tech)

There are three categories of courses: Virtual Camp Classes, Online Private Lessons and After-School Courses.

There are four sections of the Virtual Camp Classes. The first is the youngest age pool eligible for seven to nine-year-olds. The course is called, "Online Minecraft World Designer."

The second is eligible for students aged ten to twelve. It's called, "Minecraft Adventure Design." The third is another course for students ages ten through twelve. It's called, "Minecraft Modding With Java Coding."

The fourth, and final, course for this section is an advanced level course for students ages thirteen through seventeen. It's called, "Minecraft Java Modding Course."

There are only two sections in the Online Private Lessons. They're both eligible for students ages seven and above:

"Minecraft Game Design."

"Minecraft Modding With Java."

Finally, there are seven different sections for the Minecraft After-School Courses. The first two are for ages seven through nine:

"Club Minecraft: Bed Wars."

"Club Minecraft: Defeat The Ender Dragon."

The next four are intermediate courses for ages ten through twelve:

"Game Design: Roblox & Minecraft."

"Minecraft Game Club: Sky Wars."

"Minecraft Game Club: Bed Wars."

"Minecraft Mod Club: Custom Mobs With Java."

The seventh, and final, section of this course is exclusively for thirteen through seventeen year olds. It's an advanced course titled, "Minecraft Modding: Custom Mobs With Java."

Needless to say, this summer camp could be an incredible opportunity for younger students to learn STEM skills through their favorite sandbox game.