Fractureiser malware can make Minecraft mods unsafe, here's how

As the world celebrated the release of the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, chaos was taking place in the game's modding community. It was recently reported that the CurseForge website had been compromised and that there is a virus that is infecting thousands of devices through mods. Of course, mods are one of the main features of the sandbox title.

Many players download it on a daily basis, but now they must hit the brakes and be cautious of this new malware. In this article, we'll discuss everything the players need to know about the virus and how to avoid it.

Fractureiser virus in Minecraft mods and measures to avoid it

Fractureiser virus and its details

The virus has affected hundreds of Minecraft mods in CurseForge and CraftBukkit websites

In simple terms, Fractureiser is a virus that has been found in several mod projects, specifically on the CurseForge and CraftBukkit websites. It is essentially embedded in multiple Minecraft mods and even popular modpacks.

The virus works in stages, from zero to three, gradually taking over everything related to the game, including a player's Mojang and Microsoft account details. It has been recently reported that it may not infect other jar files on the device, but of course, players must be vigilant at all times when dealing with any kind of mod.

At stage three, it has been reported that the virus could steal cookies and login information from various web browsers, replace cryptocurrency addresses, and steal Discord credentials.

Since this is an online virus, it has certain attack servers that get active to target players. According to the GitHub page for the virus's investigation, the servers are currently down but can be back online anytime.

Though it has only been reported on mods on the CurseForge and CraftBukkit websites, no modding website is safe now as the virus can spread if any mod updates their infected project on other websites.

What a regular player must do to prevent the attack from the virus

Players must not use or download any mod and only play Minecraft in its vanilla form

The best thing players can do now is not download or use any mod on their device and simply play the game's vanilla version. Moreover, if they can, they must also disable and delete all the mods and custom launchers from their device. This will further decrease the chances of them getting attacked by the virus.

As reported above, this virus only works on new devices when its control server is still active. This means the virus only works if players have an active internet connection. Hence, players can further increase their security by playing Minecraft while being completely offline.

Overall, players must stay away from any kind of mod for Minecraft, at least until the virus is completely terminated.

