How to build an underground bunker in Minecraft 1.18 version

Underground bunkers are one of the most fun bases to build in Minecraft. There are several different ways to make them, but they all require much work. Mining out an area, creating the bunker and all the other intricate parts certainly gives Minecraft players plenty to do.

Underground bunkers will vary, and Minecraft players have different ways of doing it. Players can do all sorts of things to make one as long as it has one essential factor: it's underground. Here are a few tips for building one in Minecraft 1.18.

Tips for building an underground bunker in Minecraft 1.18 version

Underground bunkers all require underground space. Players will have to work on whether that's covering the base with dirt and grass to make it look like it's underground or actually mining out an underground area.

Most underground bunkers also require a lot of space. Underground bunkers can be any size, but Minecraft players typically want a bigger base to hold all their things and have room for everything they need to include (an enchantment table, a farm, etc.). This requires a lot of space and work to pull off.

Most players want a lot of space to put everything underground (Image via Minecraft)

Players will also need a ton of materials. It is beneficial to chop down every tree in sight because the wood will more than likely be used (and then some). If players are mining out an underground area, they can repurpose the stone and other blocks they get from doing so.

One of the last things Minecraft players need to do when building an underground bunker is create an entrance. This also varies and there are tons of different ways to do so.

Redstone is very useful for this. Players can set up sticky pistons to uncover the entrance to the base with a literal push of a button. They can use levers and other Redstone devices to keep the entrance hidden until they are ready to enter or exit.

