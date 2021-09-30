How to download latest Minecraft Education Edition version: A beginner's guide

Minecraft Education Edition is a popular game for students and teachers. It combines education and learning with one of the most popular games of all time. Minecraft has a huge player base, but many of them are in the age range where school takes up most of their time. This makes Minecraft Education Edition a very attractive option.

This edition is free for students and teachers with an Office 365 account since Microsoft owns Minecraft now. Here's how to download, play it and reap all the educational and gaming benefits it has to offer.

How to download Minecraft Education Edition

In order to download the game, potential players will need to ensure that their Minecraft account is eligible. They can do that at this website.

However, even if the account doesn't qualify, the learning possibilities aren't completely cut off. Players can still download the game and complete the log-in free "Hour of Code" lesson.

Hour of Code is a free lesson that everyone can partake in. Image via Minecraft

On that same website linked above, there is a download button that will start the download to the device they are using, if eligible. After that, it's just a matter of when it finishes downloading and when players open the game.

Players can also ensure they're using the most up-to-date version of the game by checking on the game's update settings. They can also check by simply visiting the website again and downloading it. Downloads don't require that much time, so it is a quick way to ensure that the version they are using is current.

Just like with regular Minecraft, 1.17 is the current version, so players can keep an eye out within their game to make sure it's reading as 1.17 and has all the current features. If not, players can easily remedy that situation by visiting the website and downloading the current version or updating theirs from in-game.

