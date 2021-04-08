How to download Minecraft 1.16.220 Bedrock update

The Minecraft 1.16.220 update is a slight update that was released to the game on 6 April 2021. This update brings various new bug fixes and technical changes within the game.

This update fixes several gameplay accidents, includes additional bug fixes such as issues with mobs, blocks, and some user interface issues. The update also added an animation of people drowning swinging their arms when throwing tridents.

This is not a huge update, so players should not expect a whole lot of changes to the game. This update is primarily for bug fixes and solving stability issues.

Downloading a game update can be different for players depending on what platform they play on. Some updates will download automatically on their own, but some players will have to manually queue for the update to install.

In this article, players will be informed on how to download the 1.16.220 update on whatever platform they are using.

How to download the Minecraft 1.16.220 update on each platform

Windows 10

(Image via theverge)

Updates on Windows 10 should update automatically for players. If for any reason it does not, players will need to follow these steps.

Go to the Microsoft store Select the three dots in the right corner and click on "downloads and updates" Select "get updates" All applications requiring an update should install from there, including Minecraft

Xbox One

(Image via polygon)

Sometimes it can be tricky for xbox to automatically update games depending on how much space the user has available on the console. To double check and make sure that updates are downloaded, players need to follow these steps:

Go to my games and apps Select Minecraft and click on the "manage game and add ons" option Click on updates Any available updates will be shown, and if there is none then the game is all up to date

Android / iOS

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Like other platforms, phones and other devices can update Minecraft automatically, but sometimes players can run into app store issues that prevent it from doing so. Players need to follow these steps to manually update Minecraft:

Navigate to the app store or Google play store Search for the game Minecraft Click on update if there is an update option prompted If the latest version is already installed, just press "open" and play!

Playstation 4

(image via psu.com)

PlayStation usually updates automatically if players keeps the console in rest mode, however if it is completely turned off, it will not update. Follow these instructions to update manually:

Hover over the game Minecraft Click on the options button Select "check for update" The update will begin if there is one available

Minecraft Java Edition - PC/Mac

(Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to download the Minecraft launcher if it is not downloaded already before updating the game.

Open the Minecraft Launcher The launcher should show the latest release If it is not show, press the arrow to the right of the play button Select latest release

