How to get custom skins in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition is a version of the game that prioritizes informative content within the Minecraft universe. It has several different features for that, like the compound creator and the lab table.

While there are several differences for users with Minecraft Education Edition, there are several crossovers that are evident in both games. The main aspects of the gameplay remain the same. Additionally, one important feature successfully made the transition: customized skins. This is something players love doing in Minecraft, and they'll be able to add them to Education Edition.

Custom skins can be created or downloaded off of websites and there are even packs of them sold through the Minecraft marketplace. Here's how to get them on the Minecraft Education Edition.

Adding custom skins to Minecraft Education Edition

There are several useful websites for creating, editing and saving custom skins. One of the most popular places to find custom skins is the Skindex. On that site, players can download the files after they've created or found a custom skin they like.

Minecraft custom skins can be literally anything. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Education Edition requires players to create an MCPACK containing all the files required for the custom Minecraft skin in order to put it into the game. The PNG image files and JSON files can be put in the MCPACK.

JSON files are difficult to make and can be confusing, but fortunately there is an online tool that will create the JSON files and combine those with the original PNG image into the MCPACK file that is needed for Minecraft Education Edition. This tool can be found here.

After that, the MCPACK file can be downloaded and saved to the computer. Opening that file will open Minecraft Education Edition and automatically import the file.

The skin(s) will then show up in the Minecraft Education Edition and can be used as any other skin would. If it doesn't, then Minecraft likely needs to be restarted with the files. This can be repeated as many times as players want to with new skins from anywhere.

