How to get Hero's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

There are a ton of armor options in Minecraft Dungeons. Instead of just a basic set of leather, iron, gold, diamond or Netherite armor, there are a plethora of different options for each piece that all have a unique benefit.

Hero's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons is a unique armor set, which means that it comes with enchanted abilities already attached, without the player needing to spend any enchantment points. It also means more can be added on top of them, making them highly sought after.

Assessing Hero's Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Acquiring the Hero's Armor

The Hero's Armor is a rare asset in Minecraft Dungeons and is the unique variant of Champion's Armor. However, for the Spookier Fall event, it becomes a unique variant of the Cauldron Armor.

The following levels have the Hero's Armor in the loot pool:

Cacti Canyon (Apocalypse)

Arch Haven (Apocalypse)

Lone Fortress (Apocalypse, DLC)

Abyssal Monument (Daily Trials, DLC)

Cacti Canyon is one of the levels players can get Hero's Armor from. (Image via Mojang)

It can also be acquired from Mystery Merchant, Luxury Merchant and Piglin Merchant. The lattermost is the only merchant who doesn't sell items for emeralds, but rather for gold. The Ancient Terror is the only Ancient Hunt that can drop the Hero's Armor.

Unique abilities of the Hero's Armor

Its unique abilities are:

Increased health

Health potions will heal nearby allies

35% damage reduction

Mobs target players more

-40% faster potion cooldown

The Hero's Armor has a lot of bespoke attributes, making it one of the most unique armor sets in the game. It can reach power level 113, as well. This gives it a minimum health of 7,107 and a maximum health of 7,153.

Given that it only drops from four levels and half of those are DLC, it's not an easy item to acquire, making it that much rarer and better for the Minecraft Dungeons players who are able to obtain it.

