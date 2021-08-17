There are certain items in Minecraft that are really good, but hard to get. Enchanted books, saddles, enchanted bows, enchanted fishing rods, name tags and nautilus shells can all be acquired by fishing, and some of those are pretty rare to get. Saddles can't be crafted, nor can name tags, which makes fishing them up a very valuable occurrence.

They all have about 16% chance of spawning, but there are some steps players can take to increase that chance. Here's how to get rare loot by fishing in Minecraft.

Fishing up rare loot in Minecraft

Fishing in Minecraft is valuable for a lot of reasons. As mentioned, there are some really rare items that can be acquired by fishing. Even if those aren't getting pulled out of the water, there is still a lot of value to fishing. It provides a lot of XP for players.

Fish are easy to catch and can provide a nice food source. Even the "junk" that can get fished up, which includes leather, bones, water bottles, string and tripwire hooks, can be very useful.

A standard fishing rod will catch mostly fish. These are crafted with sticks and string. Most players will start with this kind of fishing rod because enchanted ones are found either by fishing, which requires a rod, or from trades, which usually isn't a possibility before going fishing. Minecraft players will have to withstand getting a lot of fish and "junk" before getting the rare loot that fishing can offer.

The key to increasing the quality of the loot is to get a better fishing rod. Once players fish up an enchanted rod, hopefully with Lure and Luck of the Sea enchantments, things will begin looking up. The higher the enchantment level, the better. Both Lure and Luck of the Sea go up to level three.

The enchanted rods that get fished up will more than likely be very damaged. This will require repairs; players should probably just combine the fishing rod they've been using with the damaged one, or use a Mending enchant. Once a good rod is acquired, the loot quality will dramatically increase. There will still be a lot of fish and junk, but the amount of high quality loot will take off from there.

Minecraft enchanted fishing rods will increase the loot quality. Image via Minecraft

