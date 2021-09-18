How to get Wither Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Wither Armor is a unique armor set in Minecraft Dungeons. It is considered a variant of grim armor and is based on the Wither, one of the bosses from the original Minecraft. The in-game description says,

"Wither Armor, crafted with the parts of slain enemies, was made to terrify the wearer's enemies."

Players can get this item in various levels of Minecraft Dungeons and can begin leveling it up and upgrading it.

Getting Wither Armor in Minecraft Dungeons

It can be obtained in a few different ways. It can first be found in these locations:

Desert Temple

Lower Temple

Obsidian Pinnacle

Soul Sand Valley (Apocalypse, DLC)

Cacti Canyon (Daily Trials)

It can also be obtained from Luxury Merchant, Piglin Merchant and Mystery Merchant as well as from one Ancient Mob: the Grim Guardian, which is a difficult mob to defeat.

Wither Armor is guaranteed to be part of the loot pool in those levels. That means that it can be in the reward but won't always be. There's a chance of it spawning for players, but it's not guaranteed. Players may have to repeat levels several times in order to unlock it.

Wither Armor is a unique armor that Minecraft Dungeons players can get. Image via Mojang

Wither Armor can get up to as high as 108 power, which leaves it with a minimum of 5,685 health and a maximum of 5,999. It is one of the best armor sets in the game. It also has several good abilities.

+X health

35% damage reduction

+50% souls gathered

6% life steal aura

Once players have this item, there are a few enchantments that can be applied to maximize the armor. Protection, Swiftfooted, Deflect, Soul Speed, Speed Synergy, Health Synergy, Fire Trail and Potion Barrier all have effects that can be useful on Wither Armor.

Wither Armor is in the Unique class in Minecraft Dungeons, which makes it a fairly rare item to have. Not all players will come across this item during their time playing Minecraft Dungeons.

