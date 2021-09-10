How to get Wither Skeleton skulls in Minecraft

Gathering mob heads in Minecraft is a difficult endeavor. There are six different types of collectable mob heads: player (Steve), Ender Dragon, zombie, skeleton, creeper, and wither skeleton. Normally, all of these are acquired through the use of a charged creeper.

Wither skeleton skulls are quite easy for Minecraft players to collect. They are the only mob that can drop it as normal loot upon being killed (the Dragon skull is found in the End, but not by killing the Dragon). Here's how to get them in Minecraft.

Getting Wither Skeleton skulls in Minecraft

Wither Skeletons can only be found in the Nether, without the use of commands or spawn eggs. Their skulls are necessary to spawn the Wither (which requires three skulls and four blocks of soul sand).

Acquiring them is the only way to get a beacon. Additionally, many consider the Wither to be the hardest mob to fight in Minecraft.

Out of everything, I'd say the Wither is probably more dangerous than the Ender Dragon. Cause the Wither throws more projectiles at you than the Ender Dragon does. — Leemon (@Lunaraie) September 8, 2021

Wither Skeletons can only spawn inside Nether Fortresses, granted the light level is lower than seven. They are significantly more dangerous than regular skeletons.

The Wither effect does damage every two seconds and will kill players, unlike poison.

Wither Skeletons will only spawn in Nether Fortresses if the light level is below seven. (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to kill a plethora of this mob to acquire an adequate amount of skulls. Normally, there is a 2.5% chance that a Wither Skeleton will drop its head.

With Looting that increases by 1 percent (Java Edition) or 2 percent (Bedrock Edition) per level. Looting III has a 5.5 percent chance on Java, while it rises to 8.5 percent on Bedrock. The solution is to simply kill as many Wither Skeletons as possible.

