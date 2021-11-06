How to install add-ons in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is one of the most popular versions of the game. In fact, the majority of the fanbase has a Bedrock Edition. While Bedrock doesn't have access to mods, they do have several other types of add-ons.

Add-ons are used to customize the game and often make it that much more fun. They're universal to Minecraft, as they're now available for all console, mobile and Windows players.

Here's how to download and install them.

Downloading and installing Minecraft Bedrock Edition add-ons

Players can visit the official Minecraft website and navigate to this in order to find out what add-ons are available for them. They can begin by selecting their platform of Minecraft.

Add-ons can change a lot about the game (Image via Minecraft)

The following are the available platforms:

Android

Windows 10

iPhone/iPad

Oculus Rift

Gear VR

Amazon

The instructions are mostly the same, but they do vary a bit. For iPhone and iPad, these are the instructions:

Open Minecraft. Click on the world or Add-On file that needs to be opened. It will prompt players to open the file with Minecraft. Do that. Click Open in Minecraft. This will launch Minecraft with the chosen file. If opening a .McWorld that contains Add-Ons, the game will notify players that they have successfully imported the world. It will then be available from the "Play" menu in Minecraft. If opening a .McPack, a pop-up notification will alert players that they have successfully imported the pack. Depending on the pack type, this will then be available when editing worlds in either the Behavior Pack Tab or Resource Pack Tab. Play Minecraft on iPhone/iPad with the selected add-on.

Razz 🇲🇽 @RazzleberryFox Just finished a backpack model for an upcoming #Minecraft Bedrock add-on we'll be releasing for everyone to enjoy for free. More updates coming soon! Behaviors by @HSG_Dev & @MrMinechest Are there more kinds of backpacks you would like to see? Tell me! Just finished a backpack model for an upcoming #Minecraft Bedrock add-on we'll be releasing for everyone to enjoy for free. More updates coming soon! Behaviors by @HSG_Dev & @MrMinechest Are there more kinds of backpacks you would like to see? Tell me! https://t.co/pLWJzghLvU

This is pretty close to the instructions for the other platforms as well.

Minecraft has said this about the add-ons:

"Now available on mobile, console and Windows: Add-Ons are the first step on our journey towards even greater levels of customisation to all editions of Minecraft. They allow players to transform the look of their world and even change the behavior of mobs. For example, you can change the blast radius of a creeper or the texture it's wearing."

