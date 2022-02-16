How to make an enchanted book and quill in Minecraft

A book and quill is one of the most overlooked items in Minecraft. Books are very useful, but they're generally used for bookshelves and enchanting items rather than for a book and quill.

However, that can be one of the most enjoyable items in the game. Making an enchanted one is even more fun. Here's how to do it.

Enchanted book and quill: How to make one in Minecraft

Book and quills are used to write in Minecraft and can also be put on a lecturn. They are crafted with one book, one ink sac and one feather.

Book and quill on lecturn (Image via Mojang)

They can also be obtained from Librarian villagers on expert level. This will cost one emerald in Bedrock Edition.

However, a book can't be enchanted in the same sense as a sword. It has the enchanted effect on it because it's been written in.

In order to make an "enchanted" Minecraft book and quill, players need to sign it after writing in it. In Java Edition, this can be done by clicking the "use item" button.

In Bedrock, players can look anywhere and use the book and quill and it will open the user interface. A book and quill allows players to write up to 100 pages in Java Edition. In Bedrock Edition, they are limited to 50 pages.

Each page can hold up to 798 characters for a maximum of 79,800 characters (Java) or 12,800 characters (Bedrock).

There is a sign button in the interface that will allow players to sign the book, though that effectively closes it forever and will not allow any edits after that.

In Java Edition, the author's name is signed with a chosen title, but in Bedrock, the signing can be any text Minecraft players choose. After that, the book and quill has become a written book, which will be denoted by the enchanted texture.

