How to make eye drops in Minecraft Education Edition 

Minecraft has a ton of items. There are upwards of 300 items and 700 blocks, so the game has plenty in it. However, Minecraft Education Edition makes the roster for Minecraft look tiny. There are tons more items, more blocks, and just more to do. One of the biggest perpetrators of that is the Chemistry update. This update added elements, compounds and tons of items to the game.

One of the items related to chemistry that many players end up needing to make are eye drops. Eye drops are a handy item for Minecraft players to have on hand (mirroring their real-life usefulness). Here's how to make them in Minecraft Education Edition.

Making and using eye drops in Minecraft Education Edition

Eye drops primary use is to remove blindness, a status effect. This can be acquired in a few different ways. Milk can also be used to remove it, but eye drops, an Education Edition feature, can remove it as well.

Blindness is one of the most frustrating status effects in Minecraft. It's rarely acquired, but it causes problems when it does. Blindness surrounds Minecraft players like there is a thick, dark fog everywhere.

Only a few blocks directly in front of players are visible, making it very difficult to maneuver. Falling into holes and potentially off cliffs can happen easily when blind.

This can occur when eating Suspicious Stew (both Java and Bedrock) or when an Illusioner casts a spell on players (Java only). When it happens, players should have eye drops available. Here's how to make them.

Eye drops are essentially a potion in Minecraft Education Edition. This means that they'll have to be made in a brewing stand. The fuel for most potions is blaze powder, which is also the case for eye drops. Players will also need awkward potions (up to three can be brewed at one time).

Eye drops are an item that can be brewed in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via Minecraft)

The final and most important ingredient is Calcium, denoted by the letters "Ca" and the number 28. This is the main ingredient for eye drops. Once they are brewed, players can use them like any other potion.

