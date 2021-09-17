How to make rooted dirt in Minecraft 

Following the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update back in June, Minecraft players were treated to a host of new items.

Having said that, one of the newest blocks is another variant of dirt. Minecraft already had standard dirt, grass blocks, coarse dirt, mycelium and so many more, but now they've added another one. Most versions of dirt can't be crafted, with the exception of coarse dirt. Here's how to get rooted dirt in Minecraft.

. @HylianJayYT When you finally get Glow Berries, Drip Leaves, Rooted Dirt, Moss and Azaleas in Minecraft 1.17: When you finally get Glow Berries, Drip Leaves, Rooted Dirt, Moss and Azaleas in Minecraft 1.17: https://t.co/gTrkHmF1cn

Getting rooted dirt in Minecraft

There is currently only one way to get rooted dirt in Minecraft without using Creative. Rooted dirt is available on all platforms and versions, but it only spawns naturally in one way. It can't be crafted, so this remains the only method of acquiring it legitimately in Survival mode.

The only place where rooted dirt can naturally spawn is under an Azalea tree. Azalea trees are usually found above ground over a lush cave, which hasn't fully been added to the game yet. The second half of Caves & Cliffs, coming later this year, will add them, but experimental snapshots and gameplay can be activated for both Bedrock and Java players.

Minecraft rooted dirt can be found under Azalea trees, which spawn over lush caves. (Image via Minecraft)

Players can mine the rooted dirt, which won't have any grass on it, with their hand or a shovel. Either way, it will result in the dropping of rooted dirt. Currently, there aren't very many uses for this block.

Also Read

Interestingly, using bone meal on rooted dirt causes hanging roots to grow underneath the block, provided there's space. Using a hoe on the block turns it into normal dirt and drops a hanging roots item. It can then be planted on normal blocks of dirt.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul