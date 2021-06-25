How to measure distance easily in Minecraft

Measuring distance can be really helpful in Minecraft. The distance between buildings, locations and other landmarks is really helpful to figuring out how long travel will take or how long to make a wall and more.

Measuring can be difficult in Minecraft, but there are a few things that make it easier.

Whether Minecraft players want to know how far they need to travel, how long to build something or how much space to leave, measuring is important. Here's how to do it.

Measuring in Minecraft

Finding out what the actual, real-life measurement might seem difficult in Minecraft, but it's fairly simple. Minecraft, like most of the world, operates on the metric system.

One block is supposed to be one cubic meter. So, 100 blocks away is 100 cubic meters away, if real-life measurements are considered.

Other than just for fun, knowing the real-life measurements of Minecraft doesn't have a lot of practical uses. If players want to recreate things from the real world, then it makes total sense to know the measurements. Otherwise, it's just a fun fact.

However, there are in-game uses for measurement, though. The distance between things has a lot of practical uses. Taking long trips, say finding an Ocean Monument or Woodland Mansion, can be frustrating and following the map out there doesn't tell players how far away it is from their home but Coordinates do.

Woodland Explorer Map. Image via Reddit

Without coordinates, in-game measurements are impossible. With them, there is a world of possibility. Coordinates can help in a lot of places. Knowing the home is at 101, 75, 500 when players are at 125, 62, 771 can let players know they are about 295 blocks away.

This doesn't get them there any faster, but it does tell them how much longer it will be.

Coordinates in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft Wiki

Coordinates also help keep builds in proportion. Building a house with uneven proportions becomes difficult, and can often mess up the vision. Knowing how far the walls and other things go helps improve the overall build.

Coordinates are the best way to make measurements in-game and have a lot of uses. They have to be turned on, but they don't disqualify achievements or count as "cheats". For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

