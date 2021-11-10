How to use activator rail in Minecraft

There are a few different types of rails in Minecraft. The standard rail will let minecarts roll over it at whatever speed they're going. Powered rails will give the minecart a significant speed boost if a redstone power source activates it.

Detector rails can be activated when something else goes over them, creating a redstone pulse. Finally, activator rails have one of the most unique purposes in Minecraft.

Activator rails will cause the items or players in the minecart to be ejected and fall off. Here's how to craft it and use it to perfection.

Crafting and using an activator rail in Minecraft

Activator rails can be found in a mineshaft chest. They can spawn there with a 27.1% chance. Otherwise, they can be crafted.

The recipe for an activator rail includes six iron ingots, one redstone torch, and two sticks, which will craft six activator rails.

Stampy Cat @stampylongnose What is the difference between a detector rail and an activator rail?



To use an activator rail, there has to be a line of rails. It won't do anything if there's no minecart rolling over it, which requires other rails. To effectively use an activator rail, players should make a railroad that is several blocks long.

A powered rail or two would also be helpful to ensure speed. Place a redstone torch beside those to activate them. The railroad should be as long as necessary, but any length will cause an activator rail to discharge the minecart.

Activator rails and powered rails (the bright ones) go hand in hand (Image via Minecraft)

After constructing the railroad and putting the minecart with a chest (having a chest of items attached to the cart is best) and the items in their appropriate places, Minecraft gamers can put an activator rail down. Attaching it to the closest rail will format it in the correct direction.

This rail will eject the cart, the chest, and the items, so a hopper and a chest (maybe even a pool of water to direct the items) will also be helpful. This will put the items, the cart, and the chest into the hopper if they're in the correct location.

The only other use for an activator rail would be to eject users and throw them off in PVP matches, which can be very useful if they don't see it coming.

