How to use Dispensers in Minecraft

Dispensers in Minecraft are items that can be used to great effect as a container. It is usually a key ingredient in automatic farms, as it can drop items when triggered. Dispensers need redstone to work, but it is a very useful item when used correctly. Here's where Minecraft players can find it and how they can use it effectively.

The first way to obtain a Minecraft Dispenser is to craft one. Although it's not an easy item to craft, the benefits far outweigh the effort to make one. Six pieces of cobblestone, a bow and one redstone dust will be used to craft one Dispenser. The bow does not have to be completely undamaged, making this a great use of damaged bows that are stacked in the player's inventory.

The other way to obtain one is to find one in the world. The only place this can be done is a jungle temple. These are very difficult to find, but every single one has two dispensers in it as a trap for players entering. These traps can be broken with a pickaxe allowing players to safely pick them up after.

After acquiring one, players can use Dispensers for a variety of things in Minecraft. One of the main uses is to set it up with an automatic farm. For example, a dispenser could be used to make an automatic sugar cane farm. As long as there's bonemeal inside it and a power source, it'll dispense the bonemeal as soon as it's needed. When it comes to sugar cane, if there's an observer and a piston, it'll break the sugar cane when it grows, which will prompt the Dispenser to dispense the bonemeal. This can also be used in traps, just like in the jungle temple.

With pressure plates or tripwires, Dispensers can be hooked up with redstone to trigger when the plate or the tripwire is tripped. This can shoot items out of the dispenser, meaning that arrows, snowballs, fire charges and other Minecraft projectiles can be shot at players or mobs.

