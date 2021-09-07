How to use effect command in Minecraft

Commands in Minecraft allow players to accomplish tasks and acquire items a lot quicker. This command can give a player an array of different status effects without having to use any potions or other means to do it. The effect command can be useful in PVP matches or when gearing up to fight a boss like the Ender Dragon.
There are a lot of different Minecraft effects to be used with the command. Here's how to do it.
Using the effect command in Minecraft
Depending on what the player wants to do, there are different syntaxes for the command. In order to give an effect, the syntax is: "/effect give <targets> <effect> [seconds] [amplifier] [hideParticles]". In order to remove an effect, it is: "/effect clear <targets> [effect]".
The target tag refers to the username of the player. The effect tag is for whatever effect needs to be applied. Seconds refers to the duration. If none is set, it will last 30 seconds. Amplifiers are optional as well. It refers to the level of the effect. The particle tag is also optional, depending on whether or not the particles need to be hidden.
This syntax will work if it is correctly typed. As usual, the commands are sent into the chat bar, but only if they are activated. This can be done in world settings, but it will disable achievements.
As far as effects go, there are a lot of them that can be applied. Here is the complete list. An underscore in the syntax separates effects with multiple words.
- Absorption
- Bad Luck
- Bad Omen
- Blindness
- Conduit Power
- Dolphin's Grace
- Fire Resistance
- Glowing
- Haste
- Health Boost
- Hero of the Village
- Hunger
- Instant Damage
- Instant Health
- Invisibility
- Jump Boost
- Levitation
- Luck
- Mining Fatigue
- Nausea
- Night Vision
- Poison
- Regeneration
- Resistance
- Saturation
- Slow Falling
- Slowness
- Speed
- Strength
- Water Breathing
- Weakness
- Wither
