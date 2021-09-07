How to use effect command in Minecraft

Commands in Minecraft allow players to accomplish tasks and acquire items a lot quicker. This command can give a player an array of different status effects without having to use any potions or other means to do it. The effect command can be useful in PVP matches or when gearing up to fight a boss like the Ender Dragon.

There are a lot of different Minecraft effects to be used with the command. Here's how to do it.

Using the effect command in Minecraft

Depending on what the player wants to do, there are different syntaxes for the command. In order to give an effect, the syntax is: "/effect give <targets> <effect> [seconds] [amplifier] [hideParticles]". In order to remove an effect, it is: "/effect clear <targets> [effect]".

The target tag refers to the username of the player. The effect tag is for whatever effect needs to be applied. Seconds refers to the duration. If none is set, it will last 30 seconds. Amplifiers are optional as well. It refers to the level of the effect. The particle tag is also optional, depending on whether or not the particles need to be hidden.

This syntax will work if it is correctly typed. As usual, the commands are sent into the chat bar, but only if they are activated. This can be done in world settings, but it will disable achievements.

As far as effects go, there are a lot of them that can be applied. Here is the complete list. An underscore in the syntax separates effects with multiple words.

Absorption

Bad Luck

Bad Omen

Blindness

Conduit Power

Dolphin's Grace

Fire Resistance

Glowing

Haste

Health Boost

Hero of the Village

Hunger

Instant Damage

Instant Health

Invisibility

Jump Boost

Levitation

Luck

Mining Fatigue

Mining Fatigue, an effect given naturally by the Elder Guardian, slows mining speed way down. (Image via Minecraft)

Nausea

Night Vision

Poison

Regeneration

Resistance

Saturation

Slow Falling

The slow falling effect lets you walk on water - #minecraft pic.twitter.com/NUDlBaQOle — 4Minecraft (@4Minecraft_) April 5, 2018

Slowness

Speed

Strength

Water Breathing

Weakness

Wither

