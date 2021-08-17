How to use /enchant command in Minecraft

Commands in Minecraft are the ultimate shortcut. It can be very difficult to obtain certain items in-game, and some mobs or items may even be unobtainable without commands.
For example, the Giant Zombie is only available in Java with commands. The lllusioner is also only available with commands.
Commands make certain tasks a lot easier. Instead of needing to travel to the Nether, kill a bunch of Wither Skeletons and spawn the Wither, it can simply be summoned using a command.
Enchanting weapons and armor can also be a difficult task. Acquiring enough levels and the right books or just getting an enchantment table can take a long time.
That's where the enchant command comes in.
Enchant command in Minecraft
The enchant command can be used to enchant anything that can otherwise be enchanted with a book and an anvil or an enchantment table. Here are all the items that can be enchanted in Minecraft:
- Sword
- Axe
- Pickaxe
- Bow
- Crossbow
- Shovel
- Hoe
- Shield
- Helmet
- Chestplate
- Leggings
- Boots
- Fishing Rod
- Trident
- Turtle shell
- Shears
- Elytra
- Flint and Steel
- Carrot on a stick
- Warped fungus on a stick
- Book
This means that all of these things can be enchanted with the command as they can normally with a book or the enchantment table.
In order to use the command, it has to first be turned on. This is done in world settings, either before or after world creation. Once they are activated, the enchant command can be typed into the chat bar.
The syntax for it is: "/enchant <targets> <enchantment> [<level>]" for Java Edition and "/enchant <player: target> <enchantmentName: Enchant> [level: int]" for Bedrock.
The target refers to whatever item, like a sword, that needs to be enchanted. The enchantment can be any enchantment, like Looting, that needs to be applied.
The level involves setting the enchantment level, for Looting it is three but for other enchants it can go all the way up to five. It all depends on the specific enchantment being used.
Input all the correct terms and send the message into the chat. This will enchant the item without using any XP, an enchantment table or an anvil.
The enchant command is the quickest way for a player to enchant an item in Minecraft.
