How to use function command in Minecraft Bedrock 

There are tons of Minecraft commands, each of which serves an individual purpose and are useful in their own right. They can make the game a lot easier and sometimes more fun. Commands are frowned upon by the hardcore Minecraft players, but they're helpful, and tons of players find themselves using them quite often.

The function command is one of the more unique commands in Minecraft. It has a different use in Java Edition as opposed to in Bedrock Edition. Not many commands differ when used on another platform, but the function command is not many commands. Here's what it does and how to use it in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Defining and using the function command in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Overall, the function command runs the commands found in the corresponding function file. In Java Edition, this means that it runs a function or all functions in a tag from a datapack. However, in Bedrock Edition, it means that it runs a function from a behavior pack.

A function in Bedrock Edition is defined as something that allows players to run lists of commands using text files with the extension "mcfunction". To use it properly, text files must be placed into a folder named "functions" within a behavior pack.

The command is pretty simple. Here's the syntax for it: "/function <name>". The only tricky part is knowing which functions to use. For example, to give diamonds, the syntax would be: "/function digminecraft:give_diamond". However, that would have to be specified before using the command; otherwise, it won't work.

The command can be used for a wide variety of functions in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. In order to properly use the command, or any command, it will need to be entered into the chat. The chat is used to message other players to see the command, but it has to be sent in there to be activated.

The chat is used for entering messages, death messages and commands (Image via Minecraft)

Additionally, commands must be enabled on a Minecraft world, which requires disabling achievements and can be done in world settings.

