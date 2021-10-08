How to use the give command in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 

Minecraft commands can make the game a lot easier. Sometimes it's enjoyable to just play the game and explore a world without needing to struggle. In Survival mode with commands activated, also known as cheats, players can strike a good balance between the two.

One command that makes everything easier is the give command. The give command can be used to bring any item into the game. Players can get great weapons, fully enchanted armor, food and more at a moment's notice.

Here's how to use the command in Minecraft.

How players can use the Give command in Minecraft

As with all commands, the backslash key "/" is the important one, as it will perform commands typed in after it on all platforms. Before that, though, commands have to be activated.

Commands aren't automatically activated in a Minecraft world, so they'll need to be turned on. This can be done in the world settings, either before or after world creation. However, this will disable achievements in the world.

In Java Edition, the syntax is "/give <targets> <item> [amount] [dataTag]". The tags refer to these:

Targets represents the name of the player to give the item to

Item is the name of the item

Amount tag is optional, but refers to how many of the item need to be given. If it's not specified, it will be set as 1

Data tag is also optional. It identifies if there is a variation of the block. A value of 0 will suffice if no data value exists

Java Edition has slightly different syntax for many commands. (Image via Mojang)

For Bedrock Edition, the syntax is "/give <player> <itemName> [amount] [data] [components]". The tags refer to:

Player refers to the name of the player to give the item to

ItemName refers to the name of the item

Amount tag is optional, but refers to how many of the item need to be given. If it's not specified, it will be set as 1

Data is also optional. It identifies if there is a variation of the block. A value of 0 will suffice if no data value exists

Components is optional

Also Read

DreamWorker16993 @SkywarsMaster You can get command block in minecraft PC by using this command: /give @p minecraft:command_block You can get command block in minecraft PC by using this command: /give @p minecraft:command_block https://t.co/1PnxRXayVA

Players can use the 'give' button to accentuate their gameplay. However, they must remember the conditions required for activating commands.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul