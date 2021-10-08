×
How to use the give command in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 

An enchanted sword or the enchantment books needed can be given with a command. (Image via Mojang)
Modified Oct 08, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Minecraft commands can make the game a lot easier. Sometimes it's enjoyable to just play the game and explore a world without needing to struggle. In Survival mode with commands activated, also known as cheats, players can strike a good balance between the two.

One command that makes everything easier is the give command. The give command can be used to bring any item into the game. Players can get great weapons, fully enchanted armor, food and more at a moment's notice.

Here's how to use the command in Minecraft.

How players can use the Give command in Minecraft

As with all commands, the backslash key "/" is the important one, as it will perform commands typed in after it on all platforms. Before that, though, commands have to be activated.

Commands aren't automatically activated in a Minecraft world, so they'll need to be turned on. This can be done in the world settings, either before or after world creation. However, this will disable achievements in the world.

In Java Edition, the syntax is "/give <targets> <item> [amount] [dataTag]". The tags refer to these:

  • Targets represents the name of the player to give the item to
  • Item is the name of the item
  • Amount tag is optional, but refers to how many of the item need to be given. If it's not specified, it will be set as 1
  • Data tag is also optional. It identifies if there is a variation of the block. A value of 0 will suffice if no data value exists
Java Edition has slightly different syntax for many commands. (Image via Mojang)
For Bedrock Edition, the syntax is "/give <player> <itemName> [amount] [data] [components]". The tags refer to:

  • Player refers to the name of the player to give the item to
  • ItemName refers to the name of the item
  • Amount tag is optional, but refers to how many of the item need to be given. If it's not specified, it will be set as 1
  • Data is also optional. It identifies if there is a variation of the block. A value of 0 will suffice if no data value exists
  • Components is optional

Players can use the 'give' button to accentuate their gameplay. However, they must remember the conditions required for activating commands.

