How to use treasure maps in Minecraft

Treasure can be extremely valuable in Minecraft. For starters, it will always have a Heart of the Sea, which is necessary to build a conduit. Otherwise, it'll have good loot and will satisfy a Bedrock Edition achievement. Finding treasure can be difficult, and treasure maps can be confusing. Here's how to use them.

Finding treasure from a map in Minecraft

There are two places players can find a treasure map in Minecraft, and they're both in the ocean. Ocean ruins and shipwrecks will often have chests, and those chests will usually (but not always) have treasure maps. The treasure on them can be near or far, but it will always be the closest treasure in the world.

Players can use the treasure map just like their regular map. Minecraft treasure hunters should travel in the direction of the X until they find themselves on the map. This is signified by the map beginning to receive some color. After that, players can reorient and continue towards the X.

(tanner) @tee_em_are When you’re trying to dig up a buried treasure chest in Minecraft When you’re trying to dig up a buried treasure chest in Minecraft https://t.co/bgxNfFDjMY

In Minecraft, X does mark the spot, but it's not totally precise. The X is relatively small, but it does constitute a pretty large area of land. Treasure will usually be found on small islands, but not always. Players should get as close to the X as possible and begin digging.

Minecraft @Minecraft



minecraft.net/article/minecr… Tropical fish! Buried Treasure! Loads more! Try the new Minecraft Java Snapshot now - it's practically overflowing with Update Aquatic features! Tropical fish! Buried Treasure! Loads more! Try the new Minecraft Java Snapshot now - it's practically overflowing with Update Aquatic features!minecraft.net/article/minecr… https://t.co/oHzPONW3Gg

There's no real secret to finding the exact block that the chest is on, but it is usually under the sand (it has been known to be underwater and under a rock before, though). Players should dig down several blocks and in a large area. Torches to break the falling sand and a shovel are very helpful.

Buried treasure is often found in the sand (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players will eventually find the treasure, but sometimes it takes a long time. It is worth it, though, because the following has a chance to spawn in the loot:

Heart of the Sea- 100%

Iron Ingot- 99.4%

Gold ingot- 88%

Cooked Cod- 75%

Cooked Salmon- 75%

Leather Tunic- 75%

Iron Sword- 75%

TNT- 62.7%

Emerald- 59.9%

Prismarine Crystals- 59.9%

Diamond- 59.9%

In Bedrock Edition, these will also be in the loot pool:

Chainmail Helmet- 57.2%

Chainmail Chestplate 57.2%

Chainmail Leggings- 57.2%

Chainmail Boots- 57.2%

Potion of Water Breathing- 46.9%

Lead- 34.3%

Name tag- 34.3%

Potion of Regeneration- 34.3%

Book and Quill- 18.9%

Mellohi music disc- 18.9%

Wait music disc- 18.9%

Bottle O' Enchanting- 11.8%

Cake- 4.1%

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's definitely worthwhile to spend a lot of time looking for treasure.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar