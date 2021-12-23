List of all villagers in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft recently received a massive update. The 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update was released and gave players the chance to climb higher and mine lower than ever before. It introduced several new achievements for players, as most updates do. One of them, Star Trader, involves trading with a villager at the new height limit.

Villagers were one thing that remained unchanged from the 1.18 update. All types of villagers stay the same and have the same jobs as before. Here is a complete list of all the villagers in the game now.

Villagers in Minecraft after the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

All villagers begin as unemployed. These villagers wear brown and have no jobs. They can't be traded with, but they can get a job. This separates them from the other jobless villagers: nitwits.

Nitwits cannot get a job at all (Image via Minecraft)

Nitwits wear green and are incapable of getting jobs. Even if ample job blocks are available, they won't get one, and they can never be traded.

Armorers, who trade armor and will take coal and iron ingots, are villagers who have connected to a free blast furnace within their radius. A smoker will make a butcher, who trades for raw meat.

A cartography table will be picked up by a jobless Minecraft villager who will, in turn, become a cartographer. They trade for paper and glass panes and can give ocean monuments and woodland mansion maps.

A cleric requires a brewing stand. They trade for rotten flesh and can give ender pearls as well as Bottle o' Enchanting. A farmer can exchange for any of the crops and requires a composter.

A barrel will make a fisherman, who often trades for either string or coal. Naturally, a fletching table makes a fletcher, who trades sticks and can give special arrows at later levels.

A leatherworker, who fittingly trades for leather and can give leather armor, needs a cauldron. A librarian, one of the best villagers, needs a lecturn. Stonecutters will turn a jobless villager into a mason who takes clay.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn all about this most mirage-ical of biomes:



↣ redsto.ne/desertlakes ↢ As a wise librarian villager once said: no light without darkness; no summer without winter; and no refreshing desert lakes without the unforgiving desert! (They also said ‘hmpf’.)Learn all about this most mirage-ical of biomes: As a wise librarian villager once said: no light without darkness; no summer without winter; and no refreshing desert lakes without the unforgiving desert! (They also said ‘hmpf’.)Learn all about this most mirage-ical of biomes:↣ redsto.ne/desertlakes ↢ https://t.co/nGrRUd7JYw

A loom will make a shepherd, and a smithing table will make a toolsmith, who trades diamond hoes, pickaxes, shovels and more. Finally, a grindstone makes a weaponsmith, who trades swords and axes.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar