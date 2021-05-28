Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update pre-release 1 Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Earlier this morning, Mojang released the first Minecraft 1.17 pre-release.

From this point on, Mojang will mostly only be fixing bugs in Minecraft until the updates are officially released. On top of that, Minecraft pre-releases like this one do not follow the regular snapshot schedule of releasing on Wednesdays, so make sure to keep an eye out for the next Minecraft pre-release.

They also stated that based on feedback from the Minecraft community, Mojang has decided to include candles in part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update. Candles will become available in Bedrock Minecraft shortly after the release of part 1, which will prove to be a great addition to Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.17 Pre-Release 1

New Advancements In Minecraft

Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a goat

Added “Wax on” for applying wax to a Copper block!

Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block!

Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an axolotl in a bucket!

Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an axolotl and winning a fight

Added “Glow and Behold” for making a sign glow

Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on powder snow with leather boots

Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a lightning rod near a villager without setting the area on fire

Added “Is it a Bird?” for looking at a parrot through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Balloon?” for looking at a ghast through a spyglass

Added “Is it a Plane?” for looking at a dragon through a spyglass

Changes in Minecraft 1.17 Pre-Release 1

Candles have been added back to the creative inventory

Recipes for crafting and dying candles are once again available

Candles now have a different texture when lit

Glowing text on signs now has an outer glow, making text in dark colours more visible in the dark

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits

The Caves & Cliffs Preview in Minecraft

Make sure to download the updated datapack for Minecraft 1.17!

Technical Changes in Minecraft 1.17 Pre-Release 1

Added started_riding, lightning_strike and using_item advancement triggers

Added source condition to effects_changed trigger

Added lightning_bolt sub-predicate

Added passenger, stepping_on and lightning_bolt properties to entity predicate

Added looking_at condition to player sub-predicate

Expanded item field on item predicate to items

Expanded block field on block predicate to blocks

Added F3+L shortcut to generate and persist performance metrics from in-game

F3+L on single-player worlds will also include reports for the integrated server

Removed debug report command (use perf start/stop for server performance measurement)

perf start/stop command on dedicated servers will now generate and persist server performance metrics

New Triggers in Minecraft

STARTED_RIDING

Triggered when player starts riding a vehicle or entity starts riding vehicle currently ridden by player

Conditions:

player - either a player that started riding or one of boat passengers

LIGHTNING_STRIKE

Triggered when lightning finishes (i.e. entity disappears)

Triggers for any player on the server

Conditions

player - player for which this trigger runs

lightning - predicate for lightning entity

bystander - predicate for one of the entities in a certain area around strike not hurt by it

USING_ITEM

Triggered for every tick of using items (like crossbows, spyglass, fishing rods, etc)

Conditions

player - players that uses item

item - item being used

Changed Triggers in Minecraft

EFFECTS_CHANGED

Added source triggers that matches entity that triggered the change

Might be empty when:

there is no entity (for example, effect gained from a beacon)

the effect is self-applied

effect is removed

Changed Predicates in Minecraft

ITEM PREDICATE

item field expended to items, now accepting an array of item types

BLOCK PREDICATE

block field expended to blocks, now accepting an array of block types

ENTITY PREDICATE

passenger - new sub-predicate for passenger directly riding this vehicle (if present, must match one or more)

stepping_on - location predicate for block entity is currently standing on

lightning_bolt - sub-predicate valid only for lightning bolt entity

PLAYER PREDICATE

looking_at - entity currently viewed by player

uses the same line-of-sight rules as attacking mobs

actual detection radius might be changed in future

LIGHTNING BOLT

blocks_set_on_fire - range check for of blocks set on fire by this entity

entity_struck - predicate for entities struck by this lightning (if present, must match one or more)

Performace Metrics Reporting in Minecraft

These will be saved to a zip file in debug/profiling/<yyyy-MM-dd_HH.mm.ss-[levelname]-[version]>.zip and could be used for performance regression analysis if included in bug reports.

The exact metrics, output format, and names are susceptible to change between versions. Our plan is to continue iterating on which metrics to capture.

CLIENT F3+L SHORTCUT IN MINECRAFT

Pressing F3+L while in the game will start a recording for 10 seconds capturing metrics such as tick durations, used heap sizes and other more detailed stats.

Pressing F3+L before the 10 second limit will end the recording early.

This shortcut is always available to clients, even on multi-player servers where it will record client-side performance.

DEDICATED SERVER PERF START/STOP COMMAND

perf start will start a recording for 10 seconds capturing metrics such as tick durations, used heap sizes and other more detailed stats.

perf stop before the 10-second limit will end the recording early.

Fixed Bugs in Minecraft 1.17 Pre-Release 1

MC-19690 - Reducing maxHealth / max_health can cause fake death

MC-65587 - Lag spike while loading player head textures/player skins

MC-104897 - End crystals placed on exit portals generated before 1.9 do not respawn the ender dragon

MC-117708 - Credits Minecraft background jitters

MC-118757 - Increasing Game State Rain Level values make the game increasingly laggier and distorts UI

MC-148809 - Structure block data length limited to 12

MC-163945 - Intersecting structures can create corrupted block entities (spawner / chest)

MC-189336 - Shifting around servers in the server list crashes the game (ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException)

MC-192889 - When placing certain heads or putting them in entities’ head slot the game stutters

MC-197942 - Leaves change to stone near Lava Pool (Recurrence of MC-48340)

MC-198957 - End Portal Frames change to Stone near Lava Pool

MC-202249 - Angering passive mobs in new nether chunks very far away from previously generated chunks, then entering a nether portal causes server to completely freeze

MC-203131 - Setting the weight in Template Pool to high values will lag world and can cause out of memory error.

MC-203558 - Lighting a candle is sometimes delayed

MC-203661 - Flowing liquids look very dark through tinted glass

MC-203704 - Candles don’t show flame animations when particles are set to “Minimal”

MC-204649 - Amethyst blocks don’t make chime sounds when walked on by certain mobs

MC-205035 - Powder Snow Bucket is not grouped with Snowball or buckets in creative inventory

MC-208604 - While the mainhand is empty and there’s a loaded crossbow in the offhand, the mainhand will appear invisible

MC-209819 - Minecraft server crash when pathfinding to player that is teleporting away

MC-211601 - Entities are loaded after scheduled ticks are processed causing detector rails, pressure plates, etc. to turn off

MC-212142 - Applying glow ink on signs doesn’t render the text bright without also having applied a custom color

MC-212146 - Glow lichen can generate floating inside underground structures

MC-212207 - Geodes generating inside icebergs

MC-213062 - A ruined portal generated in an end portal

MC-213799 - Dripleaf isn’t properly held in the player’s hand

MC-214057 - Entities no longer showing flame animation when in water/lava at the same time

MC-214636 - Small dripleaf leafs can overlap each other and cause z-fighting

MC-214684 - Azaleas cannot be placed in flower pots

MC-216276 - Lava pools break bedrock with custom world generation

MC-218112 - SynchedEntityData is using locks incorrectly

MC-218831 - Lots of missing shaders in the game assets

MC-218972 - The glowing effect outline omits parts of entities if the entity is invisible

MC-219762 - More performant noise blending algorithm in BlendedNoise

MC-221554 - When searching, the goat spawn egg appears in the middle of the different boat types

MC-221820 - Inconsistency: Enderman is able to pick up flowering azalea, while unable to hold normal azalea bush.

MC-223021 - glShaderSource fails on some AMD drivers resulting in a crash on 1.17

MC-223843 - Mycelium inside enderman_holdable.json twice

MC-224159 - Absorbtion hearts don’t have the wither heart effect

MC-224445 - Reloading resource packs with fabulous graphics causes screen to become black, after a few times causes crash for AMD drivers

MC-224778 - Game crashes when there is a block with no facing block state in #wall_corals and a warm ocean tries to generate

MC-224861 - Falling blocks disappear for a moment when landing

MC-224862 - Azalea and Flowering Azaleas can take bone meal despite being on clay

MC-225010 - Closing the inventory in creative mode while having an item on the cursor turns it into a ghost item

MC-225129 - Players do not despawn until they respawn

MC-225193 - Goats will attempt to ram entities that are outside of the world border

MC-225315 - Selected text on signs blinks

MC-225404 - The axe is still an appropriate tool for moss carpets

MC-225722 - java.lang.IllegalArgumentException: bound must be positive

MC-225773 - Axolotls can make ambient noises when they’re playing dead

MC-225843 - Snow layers can still generate floating over lakes

MC-225850 - Grass, tall grass, flower, double flower, fern, large fern and tree can generate on sand or gravel

MC-225853 - Minecraft sometimes crashes when trying to start 21w20a for the first time

MC-225895 - Floating grass can still generate above lava lakes

MC-225916 - Non-waxed oxidized copper blocks don’t require at least stone tier to be mined

MC-225919 - Coal Ore from fossils can generate through bedrock

MC-225929 - Item statistic sorting not functioning

MC-225978 - Non-waxed weathered copper blocks appear twice in needs_stone_tool.json

MC-226192 - Crash upon attempting to create a new scoreboard objective: java.lang.NullPointerException: Cannot invoke “String.toLowerCase(java.util.Locale)” because “â˜ƒ” is null

This video is a thorough overview of everything the update contains:

