Minecraft 1.17.1 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I became public on June 8th, and 10 days later, Mojang has released the first pre-release for 1.17.1. This pre-release introduces a few changes to some gameplay mechanics, on top of fixing a lot of bugs.
Listed below is the full list of changes in the Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Release 1.
Caves & Cliffs Preview
Changes in 1.17 Pre-Release 1
- Blue axolotls can now only be obtained through breeding
- Non-screaming goats now have a rare chance to produce a screaming goat when bred
- Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming
- Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting
- Powder snow now fills cauldrons 2 times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)
- Zombies, Zombie Villagers, Husks and Drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs
Technical Changes in 1.17 Pre-Release 1
- In case of DNS-based redirection, the client will send the hostname actually used to connect (this restores the pre-1.17 behaviour)
Fixed Bugs in the 1.17.1 Pre-Release 1
- MC-123654 - Sun, moon, and/or clouds are not showing if render distance is below 4
- MC-131290 - Enchantments are saved as shorts, but are loaded as and function with integer values
- MC-156155 - Turkish lira sign (₺) appears as □ in the game
- MC-194736 - Duplicate text mapping for U+00B7
- MC-196999 - U+1FEC is wrong in Minecraft’s font
- MC-213986 - Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow
- MC-219018 - Ghost items can be created using /item (server doesn’t update client inventory correctly)
- MC-223350 - Loaded chunks sometimes don’t render until the player moves their head slightly
- MC-225816 - Hanging Roots appear large when an item entity
- MC-226461 - Logs can be replaced with stone near lava pools
- MC-226948 - Withers are now affected by potion effects
- MC-227387 - World gen datapacks will likely crash or softlock the game
- MC-227435 - Lag when placing heads of non-existent players when on servers
- MC-227483 - root_system feature config’s codec uses a wrong field
- MC-227520 - Overworld Fossils always generate at bedrock level
- MC-227557 - End portal texture appears stretched after world conversion
- MC-227618 - Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass
- MC-227651 - Group for lapis lazuli ore smelting and blasting recipes is misspelled
- MC-227821 - Client crash when trying to create/edit realm immediately after deleting previous one
- MC-227891 - Ender pearls despawn when player logs out of a server
- MC-228219 - Thrown ender pearls disappear upon entering the exit end portal
- MC-228343 - java.lang.NullPointerException when random_selector default feature isn’t found
- MC-228430 - Very long loading pause while booting the game (“Failed to add PDH Counter”, caused by oshi)
- MC-228828 - Specifying the --server parameter when starting the game, causes the game to crash
- MC-229299 - Blue axolotls can spawn naturally
Get the Pre-Release
Pre-releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the pre-release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.
Take note that pre-releases can corrupt the existing Minecraft world, so make sure to make a backup and/or run them in a different folder from the main worlds.
If players would like to help Mojang out, they can report bugs here! And, if they'd like to leave Mojang feedback about the new Minecraft update, they can share that here!
