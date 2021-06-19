Minecraft 1.17.1 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part I became public on June 8th, and 10 days later, Mojang has released the first pre-release for 1.17.1. This pre-release introduces a few changes to some gameplay mechanics, on top of fixing a lot of bugs.

Listed below is the full list of changes in the Minecraft 1.17.1 Pre-Release 1.

Read: How to download Minecraft 1.17.1 pre-release 1 for Java Edition

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Preview

Players can download the updated datapack here!

Changes in 1.17 Pre-Release 1

Blue axolotls can now only be obtained through breeding

Non-screaming goats now have a rare chance to produce a screaming goat when bred

Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming

Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting

Powder snow now fills cauldrons 2 times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)

Zombies, Zombie Villagers, Husks and Drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs

Technical Changes in 1.17 Pre-Release 1

In case of DNS-based redirection, the client will send the hostname actually used to connect (this restores the pre-1.17 behaviour)

Fixed Bugs in the 1.17.1 Pre-Release 1

MC-123654 - Sun, moon, and/or clouds are not showing if render distance is below 4

MC-131290 - Enchantments are saved as shorts, but are loaded as and function with integer values

MC-156155 - Turkish lira sign (₺) appears as □ in the game

MC-194736 - Duplicate text mapping for U+00B7

MC-196999 - U+1FEC is wrong in Minecraft’s font

MC-213986 - Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow

MC-219018 - Ghost items can be created using /item (server doesn’t update client inventory correctly)

MC-223350 - Loaded chunks sometimes don’t render until the player moves their head slightly

MC-225816 - Hanging Roots appear large when an item entity

MC-226461 - Logs can be replaced with stone near lava pools

MC-226948 - Withers are now affected by potion effects

MC-227387 - World gen datapacks will likely crash or softlock the game

MC-227435 - Lag when placing heads of non-existent players when on servers

MC-227483 - root_system feature config’s codec uses a wrong field

MC-227520 - Overworld Fossils always generate at bedrock level

MC-227557 - End portal texture appears stretched after world conversion

MC-227618 - Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass

MC-227651 - Group for lapis lazuli ore smelting and blasting recipes is misspelled

MC-227821 - Client crash when trying to create/edit realm immediately after deleting previous one

MC-227891 - Ender pearls despawn when player logs out of a server

MC-228219 - Thrown ender pearls disappear upon entering the exit end portal

MC-228343 - java.lang.NullPointerException when random_selector default feature isn’t found

MC-228430 - Very long loading pause while booting the game (“Failed to add PDH Counter”, caused by oshi)

MC-228828 - Specifying the --server parameter when starting the game, causes the game to crash

MC-229299 - Blue axolotls can spawn naturally

Get the Pre-Release

Pre-releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the pre-release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Take note that pre-releases can corrupt the existing Minecraft world, so make sure to make a backup and/or run them in a different folder from the main worlds.

If players would like to help Mojang out, they can report bugs here! And, if they'd like to leave Mojang feedback about the new Minecraft update, they can share that here!

For amazing Minecraft videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel

Edited by Nikhil Vinod