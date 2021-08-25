Minecraft 1.17.30.23 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Mojang has released another Minecraft beta version with features from the forthcoming 1.18 Cave & Cliffs update. It is the beta version 1.17.30.23, and can be installed on Xbox One, Android, and Windows 10 devices only.

To install the update, players need to sign up for the beta program. They can learn how to do this from here. There's good news for Java Edition players as well. With cool new features, Mojang has released another experimental snapshot for Java Edition.

Minecraft 1.17.30.23 Bedrock beta: Full list of changes

Experimental features

A new terrain and biome generation algorithm has been added to Minecraft. It creates more natural terrain and better biome transitions.

Surface decoration has been improved, which detects the difference between when blocks are generated underwater and underground.

Players will be able to invent many new mining strategies because large ore veins are being introduced.

The famous noodle cave generation has finally been added to the world generation. Players will get to see small pathways between bigger caves.

Dry cave entrances will generate more often now. They will make it easier to access the new noise cave generation.

A new algorithm has been introduced that finds suitable spawn positions closer to origin.

Mojang has added logic to save and load SubChunks by absolute Y index to support data-driven dimension height ranges.

These features can only be accessed when the player turns on the Caves & Cliffs toggle under experimental features.

Non-Experimental features and bug fixes

Minecraft players can now stack soul campfires and regular campfires in their inventory.

When a candle cake is pushed by a piston, candles will now drop.

Collecting Fish or Axolotl will no longer immediately release them.

Structure blocks that have been renamed will no longer have the incorrect data mode on creation.

Players will no longer sustain fall damage when falling into scaffolding.

Mojang has fixed missing rightmost outline pixels on Signs when using §l for wide letters and Glow Ink Sac.

Mobs will receive the Knockback effect when attacked with a weapon that has thorns enchantment.

Iron golem spawning logic has been tweaked to match the Java Edition better.

Crimson Roots now have a slight chance of growing on Warped Nylium blocks when using Bone Meal.

Interested readers can learn more about the Minecraft UI, Marketplace, and command changes from the official Mojang website.

