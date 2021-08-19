How to join beta testing for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

The second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is set to be released soon. The developers have already released four experimental snapshots for Java Edition and quite a few beta versions for Bedrock Edition.

These experimental snapshots and beta versions contain a lot of new features that are coming to the game with the 1.18 update.

Players can install and test these beta versions on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10. To do this, players will have to enroll in the beta program.

Join beta testing for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Android

Android users can join the beta program for Minecraft by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Minecraft and select it.

Step 3: Click on the "Join" button present under the "Join the beta" section.

Windows 10

If they have the game installed, Windows users can join the beta program by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store.

Step 2: Search for the Xbox Insider Hub application.

Step 3: Once found, download and install the application.

Step 4: Launch the application and look for Minecraft.

Step 5: Sign up for the beta program and update the game.

Xbox One

The process of joining the beta program on Xbox One is very similar to Windows 10. Here's what players need to do:

Step 1: Navigate to the Xbox Store from home.

Step 2: Search for "Insider" and install the Xbox Insider Hub.

Step 3: Launch the Insider Hub application and search for Minecraft. Players can sign up for the beta program from here, and the beta versions can then be downloaded from the store.

Things that players should know before installing a beta version of Minecraft

Joining the beta program and installing a beta version will replace the player's current game with a development version of Minecraft. It can be unstable and laggy for some players.

Beta users cannot access realms or play with other players that are on a different version of the game.

Players will not be able to open worlds that were created on a different version. Similarly, worlds created in beta versions cannot be accessed on other versions.

Beta versions do not represent the final version quality. Therefore, its features may or may not be the same in future updates.

