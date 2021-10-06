Minecraft 1.18.0.20 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Even though the much-awaited Minecraft Java Edition snapshot will not be released today, Mojang has released a beta update for the Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Beta 1.18.0.20 is the first-ever 1.18 beta in which the Caves & Cliffs features are no longer under the Experimental Features tab. Before this version, all betas had these features under the Experimental Features tab.

The beta update can be installed on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.0.20

Caves & Cliffs

All features related to Caves & Cliffs have now been removed from the Experimental features tab. The world generated in the game will now automatically have those features.

The new world generation is currently incompatible with the "Creation of Custom Biomes feature experiment. Mojang has said that players should expect worlds with custom biome generation to be unstable and for custom biomes to only exist in currently saved-out areas of the world.

Ore generation has been changed to be in parity with Minecraft Java Edition.

An issue that was preventing large trees from growing below Y0 has now been fixed.

As a part of lush caves, small dripleafs are now generated.

Cave Generation

Old caves can now reach all the way to the surface.

Old cave carver placement is now in parity with Java Edition.

A glitch seen in the previous beta because of which floating water was generated in caves has now been fixed.

Feature placement

Blocks in villages or other structures are no longer replaced by meadow flowers.

Tuff blob features now generate below Y0.

Players will no longer get to see deepslate patches above Y0.

Amethyst geodes now generate in the correct range of heights during world generation.

World Generation

The placement of granite, andesite, diorite, dirt, and gravel have been updated. Now they match Java Edition.

Small mountain peaks have been tweaked to make them look like proper jagged mountains instead of flat hilly mounds.

Blending between old and new chunks has been improved.

Mineshaft tunnels can no longer replace Bedrock.

Features and Bug fixes

Here are some of the features and bug fixes introduced in the new beta:

Gameplay, stability, and performance

Portal locations have been corrected for situations when the portal was moved, but the location wasn't updated.

When the "doFireTick" gamerule is disabled, an invisible fire block is no longer created when a player breaks a block below fire.

If the server and the client have different Runtime Block IDs, the player is no longer disconnected.

The time it takes to place vines in the Overworld has been optimized.

The "Hero of the Village" effect is now applied to all players who helped kill a raider once a raid is defeated.

Mob changes

Mobs can now path over trapdoors in Minecraft.

They will no longer walk through campfires.

When airborne, axolotls animate correctly.

Mobs will now sustain damage fr sweet berry bushes. They no longer try to path through it.

Interested readers can learn more about the technical changes from the official Minecraft article.

