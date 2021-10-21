Minecraft 1.18.0.22 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Minecraft snapshots and betas are released every week with new features from upcoming updates. Yesterday's snapshot introduced new music and a music disc that have now made their way to Bedrock Edition as well, through the 1.18.0.22 beta update.

The most exciting feature about this beta update is that it includes new sculk blocks. Interestingly, this addition will not be released with the 1.18 update. Along with the deep dark caves, the sculk blocks will arrive with the 1.19 update, which will be released next year.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz SURPRISE! New Bedrock beta with all Sculk blocks. These will not be in 1.18 of course but we wanted people to be able to test it sooner than next year minecraft.net/en-us/article/… SURPRISE! New Bedrock beta with all Sculk blocks. These will not be in 1.18 of course but we wanted people to be able to test it sooner than next yearminecraft.net/en-us/article/…

A host of changes arrive in Minecraft 1.18.0.22 Bedrock beta update

These snapshots and beta updates set the tone for future additions to Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Experimental features

New "Vanilla Experiments" experimental toggle has been added. By using it, players can use goat horns and sculk blocks in the game.

New terrain is placed below zero height when an old world is converted to Caves & Cliffs experiment directly.

Sculk block, catalyst, shrieker, and vein have been added.

Non-Experimental features and bug fixes

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… The hills are alive with the sound of...?Check out the changelog for today's beta! The hills are alive with the sound of...?Check out the changelog for today's beta!

minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Music

New music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka has been added. It can be heard in the main menu and in Overworld (survival mode only). Mobile players will have to download the updated music pack from the marketplace.

A new music disc from Lena Raine titled "Otherside" has been added. This disc is seldom generated in loot chests of strongholds and are even rarer in chests of dungeons.

Old world type

The "Old" world type option has been removed from the Create New World screen.

"Old" words have been locked to BaseGameVersion 1.17.40.

Existing "Old" World types are still playable but will not be updated with 1.18 features.

Blocks, mobs, and villagers

When broken by a piston or an explosion, a campfire no longer drops only one charcoal. It will now drop two units as expected.

Light blocks will now survive a TNT or Creeper explosion.

After being tamed, the riding position of llamas no longer shifts.

An issue that was preventing tropical fish from spawning in the lukewarm ocean biomes has been fixed.

Villagers will keep following their schedules in worlds that have been ticking for a very long time and when game time is negative.

Vanilla Parity: General changes and fixes

Raid boss bars now decrease whenever a raider takes damage.

An issue that was causing paintings to break and drop when loading into worlds and Marketplace templates have now been fixed.

An issue where the weather was not affected by blocks has been fixed. Coupled with that, the latter having an effect on blocks above Y255 has been fixed as well.

Error messaging in the play screen when Microsoft Account permissions are set to block multiplayer has been improved.

Interested readers can learn more about the technical changes and performance fixes from the official Minecraft article.

