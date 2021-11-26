Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 2 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

On November 25, the developers of Minecraft released the first-ever release candidate for Minecraft 1.18 with the hopes that it would be the only release candidate that they would have to work on. Unfortunately, they had to push out another one as they stumbled across a new bug in the game.

The second Minecraft 1.18 release candidate is currently out for Java Edition. Players can get it by enabling the snapshot option under the Installations tab and creating a new installation with release candidate 2 version selected.

Minecraft 1.18 release candidate 2

slicedlime @slicedlime We are now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18, fixing an issue with deep caves. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We are now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18, fixing an issue with deep caves. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

This release candidate is quite small and comes with only one bug fix related to the lava lakes.

Bug fixed in this release candidate

Large lava lakes not being able to generate. This issue was caused because the cave generation couldn't reach Y -54 in large caves.

Bugs fixed and changes made in release candidate 1

In the previous release candidate, a bug was fixed and a small change was made.

Here's the list of everything changed and fixed in the release candidate 1:

Memory leaks are no longer caused when moving through blocks in spectator mode.

The new size limit for the resource pack is 250 MB. Previously, it was only 100 MB.

slicedlime @slicedlime I keep nagging about reporting bugs on the bug tracker rather than on twitter - this isn't because I love being pedantic... why is it so important? Let me take a thread here to explain. I keep nagging about reporting bugs on the bug tracker rather than on twitter - this isn't because I love being pedantic... why is it so important? Let me take a thread here to explain.

Minecraft 1.18 update release date information and features

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Not too long ago, the developers revealed the release date for the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. It will come out on November 30 for all devices.

The new dripstone cave biome in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update will bring a ton of new world-generation features. Players will also get to see new caves and mountain biomes. The new caves will be a lot deeper, and the mountains will be taller.

Many different types of cave generations, such as aquifers, can also be seen in Minecraft 1.18. Sadly, the deep dark cave and all features related to it, such as the warden and the sculk blocks, will not be released with this update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The developers did so to make sure the update is ready to be released on time. Other features that have been removed from Minecraft 1.18 are goat horns, archeology, and the bundles.

Edited by Atul S