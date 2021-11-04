Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Another Minecraft 1.18 snapshot is finally here. It can be played on all computers with the Java Edition launcher installed. A beta update was expected to come out today, but it seems like it has been set back for now.

As the developers are almost done working on the 1.18 update features, they are trying to improve the world generation in the game. Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a brings changes to world generation below existing chunks and blocks. It also fixed a lot of bugs.

Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w44a

New features in snapshot 21w44a

When upgrading an old world to the new world height, a new world generation is inserted under existing chunks.

An online option screen where players can now find the Realms Notifications option and Difficulty when added on a server.

An “Allow Server Listings” option has been added. Using it, players can choose if they want their names to be displayed in server listings.

Changes made in 21w44a

The weather cycle is reset by sleeping only if it was raining when the player slept.

Fluids and blocks are now also affected by simulation distance. Developers recommend players test the behavior of their redstone contraptions in this snapshot.

Entity collisions have been optimized.

Technical changes in 21w44a

Servers can now set property hide-online-players to true to not send a player list on status requests.

Instead of one event per packet, The JFR events for network packets are now aggregated when JFR profiling is started from an external source.

Major bugs fixed in 21w44a

Sleeping will always reset the time during rain.

Foxes can no longer spawn on podzol or coarse dirt blocks.

Torchers can generate on blocks other than wood in mineshafts. Mineshafts generate light without torches.

Structure exclusive mobs not spawning in structures.

"Adventuring Time" advancement does not account for the new cave biomes.

Wither skeleton mobs can only spawn on Nether bricks.

Decorations in the Nether can be generated on the original bedrock layer.

If the player plans on installing this snapshot, it is recommended that they create backups of their old worlds before playing them on this version.

Interested readers can check out the technical changes made in this snapshot from the official Minecraft webpage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar