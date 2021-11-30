Minecraft 1.18 update: List of changes arriving in the new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 is right around the corner as it will reportedly be released about 1.00 pm ET. Being one of the biggest updates Minecraft has ever received, none of the others before it have changed the game to this degree, with caves and mountain generation being completely redone.

Fortunately, there are more additions in the upcoming update. Here's a list of features players can expect to see when the update goes live.

What Minecraft players can expect to see when Caves & Cliffs Part 2 goes live

Caves & Cliffs

Primarily, they will see tons of changes to mountains and caves. New cave biomes, like lush caves, will appear, and caves will now go deeper than ever before. With bedrock no longer at level 0, -64 is the lowest level in the game. Furthermore, mountains will be taller and more vast.

Ore generation

One of the biggest changes is going to involve ore generation. Diamonds will now be much more common than ever before. It was jokingly mentioned to be as common as iron now, but that will obviously need to be verified when the update is live.

Mob spawning

Fortunately, the exploration of caves will be getting safer and easier. Hostile mobs will now only spawn at a light level of 0, so it has to be pretty dark for them to begin spawning. Miners can now mine in peace with a torch to provide them with safety.

Hostile mobs will now spawn only when there is no light (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotl spawn

Axolotls typically spawn in caves near water. However, following the 1.18 update, they will not spawn in lush caves, which is a brand new cave biome being added today. Axolotls will still spawn in other cave biomes and behave similarly, but they just won't be found in lush caves.

Miscellaneous changes

Pillagers won't attack baby villagers now, proving that they do have a semblance of a heart. Shears can stop various vines from growing with the exception of normal vines. Conduits can only be mined with a pickaxe now. Buried treasures can have water-breathing potions as part of their loot pool. Finally, horses will follow Minecraft players when they are holding a golden apple or golden carrot.

