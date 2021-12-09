Minecraft 1.19 update name, announcement, and more

The Minecraft 1.18 update recently released, but that hasn't stopped players from looking ahead to the 1.19 update. The 1.19 update is poised to be huge, and even has a few features that were pushed back from the 1.18 update.

It's still a long way off, but Minecraft players are getting excited for the next big update, which should continue the tradition of Minecraft updates making the game much bigger and better. Here's what we know about it so far.

Minecraft 1.19: Complete guide to next big update

The first thing that has been confirmed by Mojang is the name of the update. It will be called The Wild update, as the previous updates were The Nether update and Caves & Cliffs.

Since Caves & Cliffs Part 2 was just released, Mojang has been relatively quiet about when Minecraft 1.19 will be released. This is likely because they want to focus on the current update and not get ahead of themselves. This is also likely because the 1.19 update is not ready yet.

LadyAgnes @_LadyAgnes



Adorable texture by We have tadpoles in buckets for the Wild Update!Adorable texture by @wChiwi We have tadpoles in buckets for the Wild Update! Adorable texture by @wChiwi 🥰 https://t.co/ZTbOFbUqmq

There have been several features announced for The Wild update. The Warden, a new boss, was supposed to be included in the 1.18 update but was pushed back, making 1.19 even bigger.

The Warden has been pushed back to the 1.19 update rather than 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Bundles were also an addition that was rumored to be added in 1.18. Ultimately, it was not added then. It's not confirmed for 1.19, but many expect it to arrive at the same time as the rest of these additions, making the game even bigger and more expansive.

Another mob will be joining the game alongside the Warden: the Allay. The Allay is a helpful mob that won the 2021 Minecraft Live Mob Vote. Additionally, both frogs and fireflies will be joining the game in 1.19.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs! Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Also Read Article Continues below

Those two mobs will spawn primarily in a brand new biome: The Mangrove Swamp. This will be a brand new biome and the first variation of the swamp biome to be added to the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider