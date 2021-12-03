Why bundles have been delayed from Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft released the highly anticipated second half to the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update two days ago. The game has completely changed, as players can now climb higher and dig deeper than ever before. It's definitely one of the biggest updates to the game, since they rarely mess with world generation or change anything so drastically.

However, aside from changing mountain and cave generation, not much else has been updated. There are a few new biomes and a new music disc, but that's about it. One of the items that was rumored to arrive with 1.18, bundles, was pushed back. Here's why that might have occurred.

Why bundles ultimately didn't make it to Minecraft 1.18 update

One of the most frustrating things in Minecraft is running out of inventory space. This is especially frustrating when players are exploring and come across a village, a temple or other structure, but can't loot it due to their inventory being completely full.

Bundles were introduced as a way to offset that. There are items that can be crafted into blocks to save space, like coal, raw iron and more, but that only saves so much. Bundles would allow players to combine unrelated items into a pouch that would only take up one inventory slot.

Bundles are coming eventually, but not yet (Image via Minecraft)

Bundles were announced at Minecraft Live 2020, which led many to believe they'd make it into Caves & Cliffs. Both halves of that update have come and gone, and no bundles have been added.

They're likely to be added after 1.19 The Wild Update, so it's going to be a while. The simple answer as to why that is, is because they're such a huge addition. They deserve to have their time, and lumping them in with other big updates wouldn't do them justice.

Avocado Spud 🎗 @AvocadoSpud @PancakeIdentity It hasn’t been forgotten luckily, they’ve stated on the Minecraft YouTube channel that Archaeology and bundles are getting pushed further back. @PancakeIdentity It hasn’t been forgotten luckily, they’ve stated on the Minecraft YouTube channel that Archaeology and bundles are getting pushed further back.

The other reason, which is much more likely, is that they're just not ready. This is a relatively big change to the game and it'll take time to iron out. That's why they're being delayed, ultimately. It may be a while before they arrive, but it'll be well worth the wait.

