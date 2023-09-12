Minecraft 1.20.2 update is on the horizon as Mojang has started releasing pre-release snapshots for this upcoming minor update. After every major game update, Mojang releases a bunch of smaller updates featuring minor changes, experimental features, and improvements before announcing the next massive update.

The 1.20.1 update was just a short hotfix released only a few days after the Trails & Tales update. Players will finally get a new short update after almost three months. Today, Mojang has released the third pre-release for version 1.20.2 update, and there are hardly any changes or fixes, which means the update is more than ready for its release.

Let's look at the patch notes for Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 3.

Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 3 patch notes: Everything you need to know

This bug is now fixed (Image via Shuddery)

The following bugs have been fixed in the 1.20.2 pre-release 3:

Record attributes are stripped from records with no components.

Players sit lower in minecarts.

Hoglins can't be bred.

The first bug did not affect the average player but would have impacted the Minecraft modding community and mod creators. In any case, Mojang has fixed this bug in the latest pre-release patch.

The second bug addressed in this new pre-release is related to Minecarts. In the previous pre-release, the player's character model inside the Minecart was phasing out from the bottom, and the whole model's height while riding the Minecart was slightly lower than it should have been. This bug is now fixed in 1.20.2 pre-release 3.

The third and last bug fixed in this pre-release is about hoglins. For some reason, breeding hoglins was not causing a baby hoglin to spawn, even though it created heart particles after feeding crimson fungi to two hoglins. The good news is that this bug is now fixed.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 3

Expand Tweet

Any Minecraft Java players who want to try experimental or upcoming features can download snapshots without having to wait for the official update release. Players who have never installed snapshots may be confused about downloading and installing them. Luckily, it is fairly simple and doesn't require any extra software installations.

Players can follow these steps to download 1.20.2 pre-release 3:

Open the Minecraft launcher. Head over to the Installations tab. Turn on Snapshots. This will allow you to install snapshots (including pre-releases and release candidates) Now, create a new installation. While setting up the new installation, select 1.20.2 pre-release 3. After creating the installation, a new profile will be created in the launcher. Go to the Play tab and select the newly created profile. Click the Play button to start playing 1.20.2 pre-release 3.

That's all there is to installing any pre-release of the game. Go ahead and create a new world to test out upcoming features and changes. Players who are interested in testing out experimental features will have to turn them on while creating the world.