Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 3 patch notes: All you need to know

As the release date approaches for the next Minecraft update, version 1.20.5, developers have begun rolling out pre-release snapshot updates for the Java Edition. These pre-released snapshots typically include a more finalized version of features planned for the next update.

As expected, the 1.20.5 pre-release 3 update comes bundled with no new features but mostly bug fixes aimed at improving gameplay and reducing crashes.

This article delves into the detailed patch notes for the Minecraft 1.20.5 pre-release 3.

Minecraft patch notes for 1.20.5 pre-release 3 snapshot update

TECHNICAL CHANGES

The Data Pack version is now 41

DATA PACK VERSION 41

Replaced Entity Type tag minecraft:punchable_projectiles with tag minecraft:redirectable_projectile for projectiles that can be redirected by player attacks and projectiles.

FIXED BUGS IN 1.20.5 PRE-RELEASE 3

MC-269384 - Panorama sometimes spins quickly when exiting the world.

MC-270097 - Crash when set_ominous_bottle_amplifier item modifier sets out-of-range amplifier.

MC-270375 - The screen repetitively flashes when changing the render distance and biome blend settings.

MC-270608 - Projectiles can no longer deflect ghast fireballs.

MC-270609 - The Client requires a tick between StoreCookiePacket and TransferPacket for cookie to be stored.

MC-270634 - Fireworks shot from Dispensers go much higher than before.

MC-270668 - Item data serialization is significantly slower than before.

MC-270799 - The player can no longer sprint/walk across one block gaps since 1.20.5 Pre-Release 2.

The second iteration of the 1.20.5 pre-release update was released on April 15, 2024, followed by a subsequent update the next day. This demonstrates the developers' diligence in promptly addressing and releasing bug fixes, suggesting that the update release date may be imminent.

To try out the latest snapshot, interested players need to enable the "Snapshots" option under the "Installations" tab. Once enabled, players can download the new snapshot directly from the official launcher.

It is worth noting that snapshots could be unstable, buggy, or laggy on some systems. These test versions are released to allow the interested player base to try new features and report potential bugs and glitches. Such reports help improve the gameplay experience for when the main update drops.

