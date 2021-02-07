Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "One Pickle, Two Pickle, Sea Pickle, Four" achievement by arranging four sea pickles together on a single block.

Sea pickles are a colony of small stationary animals that produce light and can be found underwater. In the world of Minecraft, players can find these little creatures in warm ocean biomes, particularly near coral blocks in coral reefs.

When players encounter a colony of these creatures, they can instantly break them to collect them. Using sea pickles can be a great way for players to get an alternative light source for underwater builds and bases.

Players in Minecraft Bedrock Edition can actually earn an achievement for placing four sea pickles together for the first time.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: One Pickle, Two Pickle, Sea Pickle, Four

The act of completing the achievement is actually rather simple, but to do so, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on four sea pickles first.

Sea pickles enjoy warmth and can be found naturally at the bottom of warm ocean biomes. They can be found in larger quantities on the top of coral blocks in the coral reef biome specifically.

This means that finding a coral reef biome will be a Minecraft player's best bet to harvest the four sea pickles required.

A full guide on how to find almost any biome in Minecraft for every specific world can be found here.

Once players have found some sea pickles, all they will need to do is punch them to harvest them. A total of four pickles will need to be harvested to complete this specific Minecraft Bedrock achievement.

After players have the sea pickles in their inventory, they will need to arrange all four of them on a single block.

(Image via Minecraft)

Observant players will likely notice that the power of the light source emmitted by sea pickles will increase if more have been placed together. A total grouping of four sea pickles will emit a light level of 15.

After the four sea pickles have been placed together on a single block, Minecraft Bedrock Edition players will have successfully earn the "One Pickle, Two Pickle, Sea Pickle, Four" achievement.

