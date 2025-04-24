Minecraft Animated series: New information coming from Netflix in June

A Minecraft Movie is out and is performing beyond expectations. The film has broken many records, and if everything goes well, it will become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. The success of this movie has paved the path for other projects based on the game. Last year, fans got the announcement of an animated series based on the blocky world being developed by Mojang Studios and Netflix.
After silence for almost a year, it seems that the project is on, and Netflix is set to share more information about it. In an official blog post shared on April 24, 2025, that announced various projects, Netflix has stated that it will host an event on June 12, 2025, focusing on various animation projects. Fans can expect more information about the Minecraft animated show during this event.
Minecraft animated show in the making
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Netflix announced that they were teaming up with Mojang Studios to work on the Minecraft animated show on June 1, 2024. However, there was radio silence after that. No updates about the story, the premise, or even the voice cast. Many shows that are announced can get canceled midway due to several issues.
Thankfully, the animated show is still in the making, and everyone who was waiting to hear more about it can tune in on June 12. The event will not be just about the blocky game. Netflix is hosting it to highlight its focus on animation projects that include the show.
We know nothing about the plot of the show or even the official title, so it would be interesting to see what the makers decide to do with this project. The success of A Minecraft Movie shows that audiences want to experience the vibrant and creative world various other ways.
Netflix's blog post shared the name of several differnt projects into various genres, such as preschool, adult shows, comedy, etc. The MInecraft animated show, along with Ghostbusters, is under “family spectacle,” which points to a light-hearted show for everyone.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!