Minecraft announces official Tetris addon as the iconic puzzle game turns 40

Minecraft has introduced a fun new addon to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the timeless puzzle game Tetris. The title was created by Alexey Pajitnov on June 6, 1984, in the former Soviet Union. Now, Mojang promises tons of Tetris-centric fun via the Bedrock Edition marketplace. In the addon, players can dive into a world of Tetris blocks, block-clearing tools, and Tetrimonster mobs.

The announcement was made across Minecraft's various social media platforms as well as its official website, where Mojang employee Linn Viberg shared plenty of details surrounding the addon.

With that in mind, let's break down what players can expect if they download the Tetris addon from the Minecraft Marketplace.

What to know about the Tetris addon for Minecraft

Players riding Tetris pieces in the Minecraft x Tetris addon (Image via Mojang/Tetris Holding)

According to the article shared by Linn Viberg, fans have plenty of blocky enjoyment to look forward to with the Tetris addon. From riding Tetris blocks and clearing entire rows of blocks with new tools to battling and taming Tetrimonsters, there's lots to like about this downloadable content.

Trending

According to the official announcement, fans can undertake the following activities in the Tetris addon:

Tetriminos (Tetris blocks) will fall from the sky onto a player's Minecraft world once they've powered up a Tetrimino Generator.

Collect new items and resources from breaking Tetriminos, but be careful, as Tetriminos can also spawn Tetrimonsters when broken.

Craft new builds using Tetris blocks, or use them to craft new furniture, light sources, and even balloons.

Craft new tools like the Line Clear Hammer, which can break entire lines of blocks at once, or the Hard Drop Claw, which can reach for resources vertically or even be used as a weapon.

Battle, tame, and even ride Tetrimonsters. These creatures can assist players in combat once tamed, and players can also craft Tetrimino mounts they can ride that have an immense jump height.

Create and use the Tetris Conductor to make in-game mobs sing the Tetris theme.

Players can download the Tetris addon via the in-game marketplace right now (Image via Mojang/Tetris Holding)

The Tetris addon is currently available on Bedrock Edition via the marketplace for the price of 990 Minecoins or $5.99 USD or the equivalent in your country.

For all the content this addon packs into a single download, fans should get several hours of fun out of it alone. However, it can always be used in synergy with other addons and marketplace DLCs to make a player's world even more entertaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback