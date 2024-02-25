5 best Bedrock add-ons to get from Minecraft Marketplace

One of the most recent changes made to Minecraft Bedrock Edition brought a completely new range of items to the Minecraft Marketplace. This new type of content available for purchase is the add-on, which is much more similar to Minecraft Java Edition mods than anything else Bedrock has had access to before.

Detailed below are the five best of the newly released first wave of Bedrock Edition's add-ons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition's five best add-ons

1) The Gravestone add-on

A gravestone generated on player death. (Image via Mojang)

The Gravestone add-on is quite simple in its effect: whenever a player dies, their items will no longer scatter all over the floor, doomed to despawn. Instead, they will be collected in a gravestone that keeps the items safe until the player is able to return and reclaim their belongings.

This add-on helps encourage players to spend time exploring their worlds, as the risks of doing so are minimized upon death. This lets players spend less time worrying about dying and more time enjoying cool adventures and upgrading their Minecraft starter base. The gravestone add-on is definitely one of Bedrock's best.

2) The Spark Pets add-on

The Spark Pets add-on is one of the several free items added to the Minecraft Marketplace with the release of add-ons. This free pack contains a total of 10 new mobs that players can tame, which includes:

Capybaras

Baby T-Rexes

Hedgehogs

Guinea Pigs

Chameleons

Tortoises

Two new dogs

Two new cats

And what's better is that each of these pets comes in several colors and has five distinct outfits. Many of these adorable additions can even do tricks when given treats. Players will need to keep their eyes peeled for the wandering pet trader in this incredible Minecraft Bedrock add-on.

3) The MUTANTS! add-on

The premium MUTANTS! add-on, as the name implies, adds several new and mutated mobs to the game. There are new regular enemy types, such as mega creepers, which can launch TNT, and dinosaur-like monster chickens, which can breathe fire at the player.

However, the player is not without allies against these superpowered threats. There are also friendly mutants in the add-on, such as mutant iron golems that players can create that are larger, tougher, and deadlier than their vanilla counterparts, along with giant wolves that players can ride. However, Minecraft's new wolf armor probably won't fit on them.

This add-on makes the list of the best due to the amazing visuals and challenging combat.

4) The Naturalist add-on

The Naturalist add-on is a premium content pack intent on completely overhauling the biomes found throughout the world. There are more than a hundred new animals added throughout all the game's biomes. These new animals include sloths, crabs, snails, and even lions and elephants.

Notably, these are not just for display, as players can also interact with them, with some larger animals even serving as potential mounts. This pack is amazing for anyone who enjoys exploring the game's many different biomes, as there is new life to see in every corner.

5) The Dragonfire and Dragonfire Lite add-ons

The DragonFire add-on is one of the larger add-ons in this initial wave. It features more than 20 different types of dragons that players can find throughout the world. Players can find dragons in the wild as eggs, hatchlings, or fully grown dragons, ready to be tamed.

DragonFire also features the ability to collect scales from these dragons, which can then be combined into powerful weapons and armor that come with different effects. Minecraft's villager trading system was also expanded, with trades for dragon eggs and fruit that can make dragons more powerful being added.

There is a premium version available as well as a less content-filled free Lite version. All in all, this is a great add-on for those looking to experience the game in a new way, and it is the best add-on for Bedrock right now.