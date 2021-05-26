Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta Patch Notes: Changes to Guardians, Thunderstorms, Azalea, Skeletons, and more

Just this morning Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta versions for Windows, Xbox One and Android users.

It takes from the prior Minecraft 1.17.0.58 beta, although this latest update brings lots of changes to weather, axolotls, azalea and so much more, including a few behind the scenes updates regarding commands players may use.

Below is the complete list of changes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20!

Read: When will Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update be available for download

Minecraft 1.17.10.20 beta patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Vanilla Purity

Thunderstorms now happen just as often as on Minecraft: Java Edition (MCPE-72798).

Axolotl

Axolotls no longer move their tails while playing dead (MCPE-123309).

Feeding Axolotls with Bucket of Tropical Fish now returns Water Bucket instead of an empty Bucket (MCPE-127382).

Axolotl's hitbox is now smaller to match the size of the mob.

Guardians and Elder Guardians attack Axolotls on sight.

Drowned attack Axolotls on sight.

Azalea

Azalea can now be bone-mealed when placed on Clay.

Using Pick Block on Azalea Leaves and Flowering Azalea Leaves no results in the correct blocks being picked (MCPE-128092).

Copper Ore

Copper Ore is now placed after overworld ores in the Creative inventory (MCPE-119724).

Deepslate

Deepslate is now placed after other stones in the Creative inventory (MCPE-127592).

Glow Item Frame

Glow Item Frame is now placed after regular Item Frame in the Creative inventory (MCPE-117532).

Hanging Roots

Hanging Roots are now destroyed by water (MCPE-121676) (MCPE-127677).

Lightning Rod

Lightning Rod no longer breaks falling blocks that land on it (MCPE-116545).

Rooted Dirt

Rooted Dirt texture is not randomly rotated, matching the behaviour of the regular Dirt Block (MCPE-123197)

Character Creator

Items can now be previewed in the Character Creator and equipped using the Equip button

Added Equip button to Classic Skins and Capes tab

Commands

'/title clear' now correctly clears the title and subtitle from the HUD (MCPE-97636)

Dressing Room

Profile screen reload button is now localized

Gameplay

Fixed split-screen players not able to rename items on Anvils (MCPE-108405)

Graphical

Projectiles such as Snowballs and Eggs no longer cast shadows

Items

All dropped items now have a similar floating height

Data-driven items now swing faster when not targeting blocks (MCPE-119702)

Firework Rockets obtained from '/replaceitem' command now have a flight duration (MCPE-109037)

Firework Stars obtained from '/replaceitem' command now have proper color values (MCPE-109037)

Lush Caves

Small Dripleaf now only drops itself when broken with Shears

Skeleton

Skeletons now turn into Strays after 20 seconds in Powder Snow, reduced from 45 seconds

Powder Snow

Burning mobs can no longer destroy Powder Snow when the Mob Griefing gamerule is disabled (MCPE-221842)

User Interface

Hotbar item tooltip duration now scales with the length of the tooltip's text

Added a new accessibility icon in the Settings menu

Technical Updates

Gameplay

Loot chests with Seed=0 now correctly randomize if placed on the same coordinates. Note that pickblocking a Vanilla loot chest before opening it will now result in identical loot in each copy unless you set the seed to 0 in the NBT

Data Driven Mobs

The Ender Dragon rendering and animations are now fully data-driven

The Ender Crystal rendering and animations are now fully data-driven

Graphics

Graphics hardware that supports a maximum D3D11 feature level of 9_3 or below are no longer supported

Stability and Performance

Added better error handling for json parsing. Also added several new content errors for item parsing as well as for loot tables

Actors

Incoming client-sync properties for newly seen types will properly register with client-side Actor Property Manager groups

Molang

"query.wing_flap_position" now works with the Ender Dragon

Added "query.show_bottom" - a query for determining whether or not the entity's bottom is rendered

Added "query.death_time" - a query for determining the elapsed ticks since a mob started dying

Added "math.min_angle" - a math expression for minimizing the angle magnitude (in degrees) into the range [-180, 180)

Experimental Features

GameTest Framework

Updated the '/clearall ' command to also clear tests outside of loaded areas

Dimension

getEntitiesAtBlockLocation(location : BlockLocation) : Entity[] - Returns an array of all entities at the given block location

spawnEntity(identifier : String, location : BlockLocation) : Entity - Spawns an entity with the given identifier at the given block location

[Removed] function getName()

property id : String - Gets the entity's identifier

property nameTag : String - Gets or sets the entity's name tag

Player

property name : String - Gets the player's name

method getPlayers() : Player[] - Returns all players in the server

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta: What to know before participating in the Minecraft Beta:

Listed on the patchnotes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta are a few key notes for players before they jump right into the beta:

Joining the beta will replace your game with a work in progress version of Minecraft

You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while you're previewing the beta

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of final version quality

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta: Download links for Windows and Android

Windows players have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app to get access to the Minecraft beta. If you'd like to learn how to download the Xbox Insider Hub app, click here!

Android users can sign up for the beta on Google Playstore. After signing up, they can download the latest patch. If you'd like to sign up for the Minecraft beta on Android, click here!

Lastly, Mojang asks if you play the beta and have feedback, to please leave said feedback in the threads at aka.ms/CavesCliffsFeedback, and report any new bugs you may discover at bugs.mojang.com.

If you're interested, YouTuber Minecraft RealmsPlays shows off the new beta in this YouTube video:

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve by taking this 30-second survey.