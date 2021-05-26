Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta Patch Notes: Changes to Guardians, Thunderstorms, Azalea, Skeletons, and more

Just this morning Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta versions for Windows, Xbox One and Android users.
It takes from the prior Minecraft 1.17.0.58 beta, although this latest update brings lots of changes to weather, axolotls, azalea and so much more, including a few behind the scenes updates regarding commands players may use.
Below is the complete list of changes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20!
Read: When will Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update be available for download
Minecraft 1.17.10.20 beta patch notes
Features and Bug Fixes
Vanilla Purity
- Thunderstorms now happen just as often as on Minecraft: Java Edition (MCPE-72798).
Axolotl
- Axolotls no longer move their tails while playing dead (MCPE-123309).
- Feeding Axolotls with Bucket of Tropical Fish now returns Water Bucket instead of an empty Bucket (MCPE-127382).
- Axolotl's hitbox is now smaller to match the size of the mob.
- Guardians and Elder Guardians attack Axolotls on sight.
- Drowned attack Axolotls on sight.
Azalea
- Azalea can now be bone-mealed when placed on Clay.
- Using Pick Block on Azalea Leaves and Flowering Azalea Leaves no results in the correct blocks being picked (MCPE-128092).
Copper Ore
- Copper Ore is now placed after overworld ores in the Creative inventory (MCPE-119724).
Deepslate
- Deepslate is now placed after other stones in the Creative inventory (MCPE-127592).
Glow Item Frame
- Glow Item Frame is now placed after regular Item Frame in the Creative inventory (MCPE-117532).
Hanging Roots
- Hanging Roots are now destroyed by water (MCPE-121676) (MCPE-127677).
Lightning Rod
- Lightning Rod no longer breaks falling blocks that land on it (MCPE-116545).
Rooted Dirt
- Rooted Dirt texture is not randomly rotated, matching the behaviour of the regular Dirt Block (MCPE-123197)
Character Creator
- Items can now be previewed in the Character Creator and equipped using the Equip button
- Added Equip button to Classic Skins and Capes tab
Commands
- '/title clear' now correctly clears the title and subtitle from the HUD (MCPE-97636)
Dressing Room
- Profile screen reload button is now localized
Gameplay
- Fixed split-screen players not able to rename items on Anvils (MCPE-108405)
Graphical
- Projectiles such as Snowballs and Eggs no longer cast shadows
Items
- All dropped items now have a similar floating height
- Data-driven items now swing faster when not targeting blocks (MCPE-119702)
- Firework Rockets obtained from '/replaceitem' command now have a flight duration (MCPE-109037)
- Firework Stars obtained from '/replaceitem' command now have proper color values (MCPE-109037)
Lush Caves
- Small Dripleaf now only drops itself when broken with Shears
Skeleton
- Skeletons now turn into Strays after 20 seconds in Powder Snow, reduced from 45 seconds
Powder Snow
- Burning mobs can no longer destroy Powder Snow when the Mob Griefing gamerule is disabled (MCPE-221842)
User Interface
- Hotbar item tooltip duration now scales with the length of the tooltip's text
- Added a new accessibility icon in the Settings menu
Technical Updates
Gameplay
- Loot chests with Seed=0 now correctly randomize if placed on the same coordinates. Note that pickblocking a Vanilla loot chest before opening it will now result in identical loot in each copy unless you set the seed to 0 in the NBT
Data Driven Mobs
- The Ender Dragon rendering and animations are now fully data-driven
- The Ender Crystal rendering and animations are now fully data-driven
Graphics
- Graphics hardware that supports a maximum D3D11 feature level of 9_3 or below are no longer supported
Stability and Performance
- Added better error handling for json parsing. Also added several new content errors for item parsing as well as for loot tables
Actors
- Incoming client-sync properties for newly seen types will properly register with client-side Actor Property Manager groups
Molang
- "query.wing_flap_position" now works with the Ender Dragon
- Added "query.show_bottom" - a query for determining whether or not the entity's bottom is rendered
- Added "query.death_time" - a query for determining the elapsed ticks since a mob started dying
- Added "math.min_angle" - a math expression for minimizing the angle magnitude (in degrees) into the range [-180, 180)
Experimental Features
GameTest Framework
- Updated the '/clearall ' command to also clear tests outside of loaded areas
- Dimension
- getEntitiesAtBlockLocation(location : BlockLocation) : Entity[] - Returns an array of all entities at the given block location
- spawnEntity(identifier : String, location : BlockLocation) : Entity - Spawns an entity with the given identifier at the given block location
- [Removed] function getName()
- property id : String - Gets the entity's identifier
- property nameTag : String - Gets or sets the entity's name tag
- Player
- property name : String - Gets the player's name
- method getPlayers() : Player[] - Returns all players in the server
Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta: What to know before participating in the Minecraft Beta:
Listed on the patchnotes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 Beta are a few key notes for players before they jump right into the beta:
- Joining the beta will replace your game with a work in progress version of Minecraft
- You will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while you're previewing the beta
- Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them
- Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of final version quality
Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.20 beta: Download links for Windows and Android
Windows players have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app to get access to the Minecraft beta. If you'd like to learn how to download the Xbox Insider Hub app, click here!
Android users can sign up for the beta on Google Playstore. After signing up, they can download the latest patch. If you'd like to sign up for the Minecraft beta on Android, click here!
Lastly, Mojang asks if you play the beta and have feedback, to please leave said feedback in the threads at aka.ms/CavesCliffsFeedback, and report any new bugs you may discover at bugs.mojang.com.
If you're interested, YouTuber Minecraft RealmsPlays shows off the new beta in this YouTube video:
Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve by taking this 30-second survey.