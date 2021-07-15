Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.22 beta version patch notes: Changes to monsters, bone meal, dispensers, and more

Mojang has released yet another beta update for the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. This update introduces some new gameplay features and block changes to the game.

The 1.17.20.22 beta update is now available to install on devices that run the Bedrock edition of Minecraft.

Players who encounter issues regarding the experimental features in this beta can report them here.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.20.23 beta update patch notes

Gameplay changes and features

To balance the player's ability to light up the new cave biomes, monsters will now only spawn in complete darkness. This has been added as an experimental feature and does not affect sky-light blocks.

Tuff blocks can now be replaced by using bone meal on moss blocks.

Light blocks will now be displayed correctly when being held. When the Keep Inventory game rule is on, held items will now disappear visually to other players after a player dies.

Vines and Glow Lichen can now be cut correctly and faster with shears.

While leaving the nether, the portal placed between chunks will no longer break.

Upon breaking, weeping, and twisting, vines can now grow correctly.

Mob related changes

In the new beta, axolotls will only spawn if there is a stone block up to 10 blocks under them but not in the bubble column.

Upon being destroyed with lava or fire, armor stands will now drop the equipped items.

Compared to earlier, the spawn rate of phantoms is now limited.

Goats can now play their "impact 3" sound.

Blocks

Players can no longer place amethyst cluster blocks on grass path blocks.

Bubble columns will also be removed when a dispenser is used to remove water.

Deepslate Lapis Ore has been renamed to Deepslate Lapis Lazuli Ore.

Sea Pickles now change light depending on whether they are in water or not.

Players can now melt snow layers by using light coming from the torch.

When landing on certain blocks, falling gravity blocks will no longer break.

Interested readers can check out the official list of changes here.

