Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.0.26 Beta version patch notes: New music, Ancient Cities, Warden changes, and more

Every week, a Beta and Preview gets released for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. A snapshot has also been released for Java Edition. Still, the Beta and Preview hold significant changes for players who otherwise wouldn't be able to test them until the subsequent big update releases. In this case, it's the 1.19 update, and it's highly anticipated.

This week moves gamers closer and closer to The Wild Update, which will feature the Warden, Ancient Cities, and more. Beta introduces updated features for the Warden and Ancient Cities and adds new music.

Beta and Preview are available now. For information on downloading it, visit the Mojang site or check out this guide. Here's what players can expect from the update.

New Beta and Preview for Minecraft Bedrock Edition released

The new Minecraft 1.19.0.26 Beta update has released the following changes that players will be able to witness after downloading it.

The announcement comes via Mega_Spud on Twitter, a community manager for Minecraft.

A few bug fixes were introduced in 1.19.0.26 Beta update regarding sound, including the addition of new music:

They added new music tracks for The Wild Update.

Frogs now use all hurt sounds available to them.

Froglights now have the correct breaking sound. Before, they had incorrect sounds.

Ancient Cities in the Deep Dark were already introduced in previous Minecraft Betas but have received a few changes:

Soul Lanterns will no longer generate on air blocks in Ancient Cities.

The center of the city now has a full rectangle of reinforced deepslate, a block exclusive to Ancient Cities.

Echo shards are now in the loot chests there.

As dangerous as the Warden was already, Minecraft has updated it and arguably made it more dangerous. Here is what they changed in the 1.19.0.26 Beta update:

The Warden now has a Sonic Boom attack. It deals ranged damage and has a knockback effect.

Warden doesn't sniff when targeting.

Warden now gets angry at any mob that bumps into it.

Fixed an issue where the Warden gave too little XP.

A few other changes were also introduced, including the fact that reinforced deepslate cannot be destroyed by the Wither. Other minor bug fixes were introduced as well in the beta update.

Gamers can check out the official changelog on the Mojang website for a complete list of patch notes and any additional information about the 1.19.0.26 Beta update. Downloading the beta update is very easy and can be done from the game client itself.

