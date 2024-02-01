Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.21 beta and preview patch notes: Vault block, armadillo sound improvements, breeze changes, and more

It is certainly the most exciting time for Minecraft players as Mojang keeps adding new items and mobs to the game. While the wait for Minecraft update 1.21 is far from over, it has been made a lot easier with the beta release of many exciting items and mobs.

Mojang recently published Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.21 beta and preview patch notes, and it sheds light on the upcoming changes in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview patch notes

The Breeze will attack the iron golem. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Experimental Features

Vault:

A block that holds locked treasure and loot - find the right key to eject its rewards.

Found throughout Trial Chambers, containing the structures' most valuable loot.

Vaults in Trial Chambers require a Trial Key to be unlocked.

Can be unlocked by an unlimited amount of players.

After a player has unlocked a Vault, they cannot unlock that Vault again.

If a player has not unlocked that Vault before, an orange stream of particles will flow from the player to the Vault when nearby.

Has a keyhole that will be open or closed depending on the players nearby.

If any nearby player has not unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be open.

If all nearby players have unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be closed.

Within its cage, it will cycle through and display items that are possible to eject from its loot table.

The rewards it ejects are randomized from its loot table each time it is unlocked.

Vaults currently reuse the same loot table that reward chests previously used in the Trial Chambers.

This loot table is temporary and will be completely revised as development continues.

Cannot be crafted or obtained in Survival mode and does not drop anything when mined

Explosion-resistant and cannot be moved.

Armadillo:

All sounds emitted by Armadillos are now audible even when the player is facing away.

Armadillos now keeps track of the last player who hit them, regarding them as a threat for 10 seconds.

Hurt sounds emitted by rolled-up Armadillos have been updated.

Breeze:

Breeze is now aggressive toward Iron Golems, in addition to players.

Breeze no longer retaliates against attacks from the following mobs: Skeletons, Strays, Zombies, Husks, Spiders, Cave Spiders, and Slimes.

The above mobs don't retaliate when hurt by the Breeze's Wind Charge projectile.

Fixed the Breeze's run particles to pick up particle color/texture from Leaf blocks if that's the block immediately below the Breeze.

Features and Bug Fixes

Commands:

Added "has_property" filter for entity target selector that allows for targeting based on the type and value of properties.

The /damage command no longer contains the damage type 'suicide'. It is replaced with 'self_destruct' (MCPE-174865).

Items:

In Realms, attempting destruction of one Sea Turtle Egg on a stack of more than one in Creative no longer destroys two at once (REALMS-10477).

Spawn Eggs are now called "[Mob] Spawn Egg" instead of "Spawns [Mob]" so that players can more easily search for them in the Creative inventory.

Marketplace:

Fixed a bug that could cause the loading screen to get stuck for some time at 41% (MCPE-175550).

Mobs:

When fed, baby mobs now emit both sound and particles.

All sounds emitted by Phantoms are now audible even when the player is facing away (MCPE-133125).

All sounds emitted by Wardens are now audible even when the player is facing away (MCPE-159481).

Realms:

Added a new story type called "Realm Events". These new stories are automatically posted to the feed when interesting events happen in your Realm. The more you play, the more you'll find.

Fixed an issue with time stamps on Stories being centered instead of displaying in the top right corner.

Fixed a crash caused by Realms Stories pagination.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a gamepad to go back from the Members tab in Realms Stories

Fixed issue with time blocks not rendering correctly after changing the time zone on PlayStation.

Fixed an issue with the screen reader narrating unavailable Realms pages.

Fixed an issue where GUI scaling being turned off caused most of Realms Plus PDP text to be missing.

Fixed an issue where users would get an error message incorrectly displaying on the "Choose a Preview Realm" screen after they had backed out of the "Choose a Subscription" screen.

Technical Updates

Blocks:

"double_wooden_slab" block is now split into unique instances "oak_double_slab", "spruce_double_slab", "birch_double_slab", "jungle_double_slab", "acacia_double_slab", "dark_oak_double_slab"

This requires a "format_version" of 1.20.70 or higher

Components:

"damage_sensor" component's "damage_modifier" and "damage_multiplier" fields are now properly considered during damage immunity calculations, so that damage adjusted to be lesser or equal to the highest damage received during an entity's immunity period will be accurately ignored

This requires a world version of 1.20.70 or higher

Editor

Fixes this week:

Fixed a bug where the reload modal failed to appear when pressing the button with multiple connected players.

Entity Filters:

Added new entity filter "was_last_hurt_by", which checks if the subject is the last player or mob to have recently attacked the entity

Items:

Custom armor trim patterns can now be defined and applied to custom armor items.

Armor trim patterns on custom armor require the 1.20.60+ format version for the attachable and item.

Molang:

surface_particle_color, query.surface_particle_texture_coordinate, and query.surface_particle_texture_size are now versioned with 1.20.70 to allow the three queries to see leaf blocks as the surface texture below the block. Molang versions lower than 1.20.70 will continue to not see the leaf block below them.

This change takes effect for Molang queries in packs that have a manifest.json min_engine_version of 1.20.70 or higher.

Stability and Performance:

Removed ItemFrameDropItemPacket

Experimental Technical Updates

API:

Entity Components

Added EntityTypeFamilyComponentwith functions getTypeFamilies(): string[] and hasTypeFamily(typeFamily: string): boolean

Item

Moved ItemFoodComponentfrom beta to 1.9.0

Added function matches(itemName: string, states?: Record ): boolean

Removed class BlockVolumeUtils. Moving utility functions onto BlockVolumeBaseand BlockVolume

Added class BlockVolumeBase. Is the base class from which block volumes will extend

BlockVolume

Breaking Change Converted BlockVolume from an interface to a class which extends BlockVolumeBase

@minecraft/server.Entity.playAnimation

Moved Entity.playAnimation from beta to stable

Moved enum BlockPistonStatefrom beta to 1.9.0

Moved class BlockPistonComponentfrom beta to 1.9.0

Moved class PistonActivateAfterEventfrom beta to 1.9.0

Moved class PistonActivateAfterEventSignalfrom beta to 1.9.0

Dimension:

Dimension.getEntities now only returns the entities within the dimension that's being queried.

Graphical:

Enabled the Deferred Technical Preview for iOS devices.

Added Point Light Shadows to the Deferred Technical Preview. This new feature allows light sources such as torches and lanterns to cast shadows.

Note that depending on your current Shadows Quality setting, this feature may be disabled by default. A new label and tooltip have been added to the Deferred Graphics section in Video Settings to indicate if point light shadows are currently on/off.

Some instability may arise when using this new feature in tandem with "Ultra" settings for other features. If you experience crashes, then lowering some visual settings may help alleviate the issue until it is resolved.

Fixed the lighting of the Allay in Deferred Technical Preview.

Armadillo and Wolf armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

From exciting new additions to the refinement of the game, this Minecraft update is going to be an impactful one. Apart from the usual bug fixes, there have been a lot of minor changes as well, such as armadillo sounds, breeze behavior, etc. It would be exciting to see what else gets added or changed in the future when the final update releases.

