Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15 final standings and leaderboard revealed

Minecraft Championship 15 (also known as MCC15) was an epic battle full of astonishing plays and talented participants.

The MCC is a competition between some of the most well-known Minecraft streamers and YouTubers usually held on a monthly basis. The July 24th tournament was the 15th regular installment of Minecraft Champions and featured both veteran and brand new MCC players, making for a fierce, frenzied feud.

MCC15 ended up taking just under three hours in total. For those who missed MCC15, the general admin stream by The Noxcrew can be viewed here: MCC15 admin Twitch stream

The following features highlights, team rankings, winners, and more information about MCC15.

Minecraft Championship (MCC15) results, highlights, and more

Competing Teams

Aqua Axolotls: Krinos, Krtzyy, CaptainPuffy, Nihachu

Blue Bats: fWhip, Quig, Smallishbeans, PrestonPlayz

Cyan Creepers: Smjaor, Wisp, Antfrost, 5up

Green Guardians: ConnorEatsPants, Fundy, Ph1LzA, TommyInnit

Lime Llamas: TheOrionSound, Solidarity Gaming, KaraCorvus, fruitberries

Orange Ocelots: PearlscentMoon, Grian, Shubble, PeteZahHutt (HBomb94)

Pink Parrots: TapL, WilburSoot, Tubbo, Ranboo

Purple Pandas: ReNDoG, InTheLittleWood, falsesymmetry, Illumina

Red Rabbits: Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity, Sapnap

Yellow Yaks: CaptainSparklez, Punz, Jack Manifold, Seapeekay

Tournament Highlights

Image via Twitter

The Pink Parrots, Red Rabbits, Blue Bats, and Cyan Creepers stayed consistently in the top four for the first half of the Minecraft tournament. However, the Purple Pandas were increasingly moving upward in the standings.

Notably, famed Minecraft Championship participant PeteZahHutt was having unfortunate internet connection issues and continually lagged out of the server. This was quite an upset for Team Orange Ocelots, who ended up with zero points in game four because of this. Going into game five, PeetZahHutt was replaced by another Minecraft YouTuber, HBomb94.

Ace Race shuffled the leaderboard significantly. Leaders Red Rabbits, Cyan Creepers, and Blue Bats dropped drastically in the rankings after game six, with Yellow Yaks surprisingly taking second place overall with Purple Pandas trailing right behind in third. Pink Parrots stayed consistent as a top team.

Going into the eighth game, The Pink Parrots had a decent lead over every other team. However, the Blue Bats, Yellow Yaks, and Red Rabbits were all close in score behind them, so it was an utterly intense last battle.

Ultimately, the Red Rabbits took an overwhelming victory in game eight of the Minecraft Survival Games. This moved team Red Rabbits and Yellow Yaks into the final battle against each other.

In the final battle, Red Rabbits dominated and won all three rounds, resulting in their overall victory of the MCC15 tournament. Sapnap was the highest ranking individual player, nearly reaching Technoblade’s all time MCC point record.

Featured Games

Game 1 - Parkour Tag

Winners: Blue Bats

Game 2 - Battle Box

Winners: Cyan Creepers

Game 3 - Sky Battle

Winners: Pink Parrots

Game 4 - Sands of Time

Winners: Purple Pandas

Game 5 - Hole in the Wall

Winners: Red Rabbits

Game 6 - Ace Race

Winners: Yellow Yaks

Game 7 - To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan (TGTTOSAWAF)

Winners: Pink Parrots

Game 8 - Survival Games

Winners: Red Rabbits

Final game - Dodgebolt

Red Rabbits vs Yellow Yaks

Final team standings and scores

Winners of MCC15: Red Rabbits

#1 - Red Rabbits (22740)

#2 - Yellow Yaks (19670)

#3 - Pink Parrots (19372)

#4 - Blue Bats (17825)

#5 - Purple Pandas (16064)

#6 - Green Guardians (15940)

#7 - Cyan Creepers (15554)

#8 - Orange Ocelots (12297)

#9 - Aqua Axolotls (11727)

#10 - Lime Llamas (9648)

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul